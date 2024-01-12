Name Benedict Wong Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting and Comedian Gender Male Date of Birth July 3, 1971 Age 54 Years Nationality England Profession Actor, Comedian, Voice Actor

British actor Benedict Wong has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of January 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. His diverse and successful acting career spans across film, television, and theater. Wong's diverse and successful acting career, marked by his roles in film, television, and theater, constitutes the primary source of his income. His journey in the entertainment industry began with his onscreen debut in a 1992 episode of the BBC2 anthology series, "Screenplay." This early phase of his career saw him appearing in various British television series such as "The Bill," "TLC," and "15 Storeys High."

Wong's film career took off with roles in movies like "Spy Game" (2001), "Dirty Pretty Things" (2002), and "Sunshine" (2007). His versatility as an actor was further showcased in critically acclaimed films such as "Moon" (2009) and "The Martian" (2015), the latter earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

A significant breakthrough in Wong's career came with his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wong in "Doctor Strange" (2016). This role not only brought him global recognition but also reprised roles in blockbuster hits like "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." These high-profile projects undoubtedly contributed substantially to his earnings.

Apart from blockbuster films, Wong has maintained a steady presence on television. His portrayal of Kublai Khan in Netflix's "Marco Polo" (2014–2016) and as Master Lin in Syfy's "Deadly Class" (2019) are notable. He has also lent his voice to various animated projects, adding another dimension to his income sources. Wong's stage career, including performances in productions like "The Merchant of Venice" and "Hamlet" at prestigious venues like Shakespeare's Globe and the Young Vic, although less lucrative than screen roles, contributed to his artistic repertoire and earnings. Furthermore, Wong's involvement in video games, such as voicing Alex Yu in the 2017 game "Prey" broadens his income streams.

Benedict Wong's journey began on July 3, 1971, in Eccles, Lancashire, England, where he was born into a family with Hong Kong immigrant roots. His parents' journey through Ireland before settling in England played a foundational role in shaping his diverse cultural background. Wong's early life in England was marked by his educational pursuits at De La Salle Sixth Form College followed by a focus on performing arts at Salford City College, reflecting an early inclination towards the creative arts.

Away from the camera and stage lights, Benedict Wong leads a life marked by a blend of privacy and normalcy. He is married to Sarah Pong, and together, they share the joys and responsibilities of parenting their two children, Russell and Benny. Wong's interests extend beyond acting. He is an avid supporter of Manchester United Football Club, showcasing a passion for football that resonates with many of his fans and followers.

- Saturn Award Nomination (2022) - For his role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA.

- British Independent Film Award Nomination (2003) - He earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor/Actress for his performance in "Dirty Pretty Things."

- Independent Spirit Award Nomination (2021) - Recognized for his role in "Nine Days," he was nominated for Best Supporting Male.

- BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Award Nomination (2018) - For "Prey," he received a nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game, shared with a talented cast including Sumalee Montano, Tim Kang, Mae Whitman, and others.

- The BAM Award Nomination (2018) - He was part of the ensemble cast in "Annihilation," which was nominated for the Best Cast category, shared with notable actors such as Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Oscar Isaac.

- Gold List Honorable Mention (2022) - Wong received an Honorable Mention for Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance in "Nine Days."

How tall is Benedict Wong?

Wong is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

What is Benedict Wong known for?

Wong is known for "Doctor Strange," "Annihilation," "The Martian," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Is Benedict Wong involved in theater acting?

Yes, Benedict Wong is a respected theatre actor, having studied performing arts at Salford City College.

