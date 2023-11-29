Name Mae Whitman Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, etc. Gender Female Date of Birth June 9, 1988 Age 35 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Singer

American actress and voice artist Mae Whitman is known for playing Emma Grace McKee on "State of Grace." She rose to fame as a child actress for her supporting roles in "One Fine Day," "Independence Day" and "Hope Floats." Later, she gained traction for her performance in the Fox sitcom, "Arrested Development," and the NBC family comedy series, "Parenthood." She has since established herself as a prominent actor as well as a voice actor. As of November 2023, Mae Whitman's net worth is around $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mae Whitman | Noam Galai | Getty Images

The celebrated American actress Mae Whitman's primary source of income is her acting and voice acting gigs.

Career highlights

She started acting at the age of 2 and landed her job as a voice-over for a Tyson Chicken commercial. She made her debut at the age of 6 in "When a Man Loves a Woman." In 1996, she played the daughter of President Thomas J. Whitmore and was also seen in "Friends" where she appeared in the episode as the girl whose legs Ross accidentally broke. She began appearing in the CBS medical drama, "Chicago Hope," appearing in 14 episodes. In 1998, she starred as the daughter of Sandra Bullock's Birdee Pruitt in "Hope Floats."

Whitman later appeared in the films "Love's Abiding Joy," "Night in Rodanthe," and "Spring Breakdown," and she played Tammi Deveraux in the crime thriller series, "Thief." Whitman was also seen in "Good Girls" alongside Retta and Christina Hendricks which aired from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, Whitman appeared in the musical comedy, "Valley Girl" and was also seen in the movie, "I Melt with You."

Mae Whitman | Getty Images/Paul Zimmerman

Mae Margaret Whitman was born on June 9, 1988, in Los Angeles, California to Pat Musick, who was a voice actress and had more than 100 credits to her name, and Jeffrey Whitman, who worked as a set construction coordinator and also as a personal manager. Mae Whitman is openly pansexual, and wrote on Twitter, "I know people might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me, it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud + happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

Mae Whitman | Getty Images | Paul Zimmerman

Annie Awards—Nominated in 2013 for "Tini nindzsa teknőcök"

Golden Apple Awards—Winner in 2001

San Diego Film Critics Society Awards—Winner in 2012 for "Perks of Being a Wallflower"

Teen Choice Awards—Nominated in 2015, 2002, 1999

YoungStar Awards—Nominated in 1999, 1998 and 1997

Scream Awards—Nominated in 2011

Critics Choice Television Awards—Nominated in 2015

Online Film & Television Association—Nominated in 2013

Behind the Voice Actors Awards—Nominated in 2018, 2017, and 2015

What is Mae Whitman most famous for?

She has gotten traction for being a child actress and is known for her roles in projects like "One Fine Day," "Independence Day," "Hope Floats," and more.

Are Mae Whitman and Miles Heizer friends?

The two co-stars are close friends in real life.

What is Mae Whitman doing now?

She is currently working on her new Hulu series titled, "Up There."

Does Mae Whitman play Tinker Bell?

She is the voice of the famous Disney character, Tinker Bell.

What did Mae Whitman do on "Friends"?

On the popular sitcom, "Friends," Whitman played the character of a girl Scot who was accidentally knocked down a flight of stairs by Ross played by David Schwimmer.