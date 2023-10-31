Name Óscar Isaac Hernández Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting and Singing Gender Male Date of Birth March 9, 1979 Age 44 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Guitarist

Oscar Isaac, a prominent Guatemalan-American actor, and singer, has established his presence in the entertainment world with a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, showcasing his versatility and talent across various roles. Oscar Isaac along with Jason Momoa, and Gerard Butler are teaming up for Julian Schnabel's directorial venture, "In the Hand of Dante," a crime thriller set to be produced by Martin Scorsese. Filming for the adaptation of Nick Tosches' novel, which revolves around the original manuscript of 'The Divine Comedy', which was set to premiere in the spring of 2023, is currently underway in Italy, having secured an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA to continue production during the ongoing actors' strike.

Oscar Isaac attends the Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" at El Capitan Theatre | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

Oscar Isaac's primary sources of income are acting and music. He has starred in various successful films and television series, establishing himself as a renowned actor. Additionally, his musical talents, including singing and playing the guitar, have contributed to his overall earnings. Oscar Isaac has some experience in the realm of comic book movies. He provided his voice for the 2018 animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and is set to take on a more prominent role in its highly anticipated sequel. However, his past involvement as the menacing antagonist in 2016's poorly received "X-Men: Apocalypse" is a chapter perhaps best left unexplored.

Oscar Isaac attends Star Wars Celebration 2015 | Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images

Oscar Isaac's career highlights

Oscar Isaac initially grappled with the idea of stepping into the Marvel universe. With a career that spans everything from indie gems like "Inside Llewyn Davis" to epic sci-fi franchises such as "Star Wars" and "Dune," he wasn't sure if he was ready for the unique, enigmatic world of "Moon Knight." He confessed to Entertainment Weekly that he had reservations about taking on the role of a mentally unstable vigilante with ties to an Egyptian moon god. "There's a lot of superhero content out there," he explained, "so I wasn't sure if we needed another one — especially one that was about six hours." However, it seems that he soon let go of his apprehensions as the prospect of bringing this complex character to life became an exhilarating challenge for the seasoned actor.

In the whirlwind of Hollywood's financial tango, Oscar Isaac's recent earnings have sparked intrigue and comparison. Fandom Wire reports that his portrayal of Spider-Man 2099 in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" might have netted him a reported $40,000, a sum seemingly modest amidst the web of the film's grandeur. However, his Moon Knight stint on Disney+ spun a far more lucrative web with a paycheck of $6 million and potential profits from the show. This places him in the league of Marvel's highly rewarded stars, where paychecks, much like superpowers, can exponentially grow over time.

Beyond his prowess on the silver screen, Oscar Isaac's artistic talents extend to the realm of music, where he has demonstrated his skill as a singer and guitarist. With a background that includes being a part of the ska-punk band The Blinking Underdogs, his musical journey reflects his diverse creative spirit. He is primarily known for his work in the entertainment industry, and he hasn't ventured into business in a significant way that would significantly impact his net worth.

Oscar Isaac, winner of Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film for 'Show Me a Hero,' | Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Oscar Isaac's personal life has been relatively private. In 2007, he became engaged to Maria Miranda though the two never married and eventually separated. In 2012, he met Danish film director Elvira Lind, and the couple married in 2017. They have two children together, and as of 2020, the family resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Oscar Isaac has over 300K followers on Facebook.

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party | David Livingston | Getty Images

Throughout his career, Oscar Isaac has received critical acclaim and several awards for his exceptional acting talent. Some of his notable awards include:

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Inside Llewyn Davis" (2013)

- National Board of Review Award for Best Actor for "A Most Violent Year" (2014)

- AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Balibo" (2009)

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for "Show Me a Hero" (2015)

- MTV Movie Award for Best Hero for "Moon Knight" (2022) - Nominated

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for "Scenes from a Marriage" (2021) - Nominated.

- ALMA Award for Favorite Movie Actor – Supporting Role for "For Greater Glory" (2012) - Nominated and more.

What is Oscar Isaac's net worth?

Oscar Isaac's net worth is approximately $12 million as of October 2023.

How did Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac meet?

They met while doing a play together in 2005.

Does Oscar Isaac have kids?

Yes, he has two kids.

