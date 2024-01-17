What Is 'The Maze Runner' Actor Will Poulter's Net Worth?

Name Will Poulter Net Worth $5 million Gender Male DOB Jan 28, 1993 Age 30 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Screenwriter

English actor, writer, and producer Will Poulter has a net worth of $5 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. He first caught attention for his impressive acting in the 2007 film "Son of Rambow" when he was just 15. From 2009 to 2010, he wrote and performed for the E4 comedy show "School of Comedy." With over 25 acting credits, some notable films include "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" (2010), "We're the Millers" (2013), "The Maze Runner" (2014), "Detroit" (2017), and "Midsommar" (2019). In addition, he produced and starred in the short film "A Plea for Grimsby" in 2015. In October 2021, it was announced that Poulter will play Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Film debut

In 2007, Will Poulter made his film debut in "Son of Rambow," earning nominations from the British Independent Film Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, and Young Artist Awards. He then appeared in TV series like "Comedy: Shuffle" (2007), "Comedy Lab" (2008), and "Lead Balloon" (2008). Joining "School of Comedy" in 2009, he continued his journey. In 2010, he featured in the BBC Three series "The Fades" and portrayed Eustace Scrubb in "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," a box office success at $415 million.

"The Maze Runner" success

Following roles in "Wild Bill" (2012) and the comedy "We're the Millers" (2013), which earned him a BAFTA Rising Star Award, he appeared in "Plastic" and "Glassland" (2014) and played Gally in "The Maze Runner," contributing to its $348.3 million box office. He reprised the role in "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" (2018), earning $288.2 million. In 2015, he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Revenant."

Drama & video series

Critical acclaim came with his role as Philip Krauss in the 2017 crime drama "Detroit." In 2018, he was featured in "The Little Stranger" and the interactive Netflix movie "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch." Although initially cast as Pennywise in 2017's "It," scheduling conflicts led to his withdrawal.

Continuing his career, he appeared in "Midsommar" (2019), "The Score" (2021), and the Amazon Prime Video series "The Underground Railroad." He played Billy Cutler in the Hulu miniseries "Dopesick" (2021) and starred as Bobby Jones in the BritBox miniseries "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" (2022), written and directed by Hugh Laurie.

Will Poulter overcame developmental coordination disorder and dyslexia at Harrodian School through his love for drama. Son of Neil Poulter, a professor at Imperial College London, and Caroline Poulter, a former nurse from Kenya, Will Poulter briefly pursued drama at the University of Bristol before focusing on acting. Despite his successful career, he openly discusses his social anxiety, emphasizing its acceptance. A fan of Arsenal Football Club, he attended the FA Cup finals in 2014 and 2015. Poulter has three siblings, two of whom are nurses. In a November 2021 interview, he candidly shared his mental health struggles during the pandemic, resonating with many.

In 2014, Will Poulter won the prestigious EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Awards for his outstanding performance in "We're the Millers." Notably, he received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer in 2008 for "Son of Rambow."

His achievements extend to the MTV Movie Awards, where he secured wins for Breakthrough Performance and Best Kiss (shared with Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts) for "We're the Millers" in 2014, as well as Best Fight (shared with Dylan O'Brien) for "The Maze Runner" in 2015. Another notable nomination was for Best Musical Moment for his rendition of TLC's "Waterfalls" in "We're the Millers."

In 2017, Poulter shared the prestigious American Film Critics Association Award for Best Ensemble with his co-stars from "Detroit." Additionally, he earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for "We're the Millers" and "The Maze Runner." His role in "Midsommar" garnered a Best Supporting Actor nomination from The BAM Awards in 2019, while the cast received nominations for Best Ensemble from The BAM Awards and CinEuphoria Awards. Poulter's impact also led to nominations from the Saturn Awards, Empire Awards, and various film critics associations.

What is Will Poulter best known for?

Will Poulter is an English actor, recognized for his performances as Lee Carter in Son of Rambow (2007) AND Eustace Scrubb in The "Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" (2010).

How did Will Poulter start acting?

Poulter was educated at The Harrodian School, where he participated in drama, that's when he began acting.

What Marvel character is Will Poulter?

Will Poulter portrayed Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."