What Is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Series Star Karen Gillan's Net Worth?

Scottish actress, writer, director, and producer Karen Gillan has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gillan rose to fame after playing the role of Amy Pond in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who" and that of Nebula in "The Guardians of the Galaxy" film series of Marvel. She has over 60 acting credits to her name, inclduing globally hit films, television series, and stage productions.

Karen Gillan at the Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Gillan recently stunned the world with her appearance on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Gillan arrived at the Beverly Hilton in a stunning, furistic, scaled cutout white dress, for the occassion on Sunday.

Career in Modeling

Born Karen Sheila Gillan in Inverness, Scotland, the Marvel actress moved to Edinburgh at the age of 16. There she took up an HNC (Higher National Certificate) Acting and Performance course at Telford College. She also attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London. It was there when she was discovered by a modeling agency. In 2007, she made her modeling debut at the London Fashion Week.

Career in Acting

Gillan's acting career began with an episode in the ITV series "Rebus," in 2006. Further in 2008, she guest-starred on the show "Harley Street" and "Coming Up" and appeared in the TV movie "Stacked" and the film "New Town Killers."

She then appeared on the Channel 4 sketch comedy series "The Kevin Bishop Show.” Further, in 2009, she bagged a lead role in the BBC Two horror series "The Well." Then in 2010, she appeared in the film "Outcast". However, her breakthrough came through when she joined the cast of "Doctor Who" as Amy Pond. The role became widely famous, and Gillan went on to appear in 36 episodes of the series and earned several awards for her performance.

In 2013, Gillan appeared on the Adult Swim comedy "NTSF:SD:SUV::" and played the lead roles of Kaylie Russell in "Oculus" and Jane Lockhart in "Not Another Happy Ending." A year later, she bagged the role of Nebula in the MCU film “Guardians of The Galaxy”. She co-starred with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper in the film which grossed $772.8 million at the box office as per Celebrity Net Worth. She had to shave her head for the role and sit through an advanced make up session.

She reprised her roles in the subsequent films, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”, "Avengers: Infinity War”, and "Avengers: Endgame", “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which grossed billions of dollars at the box office, combined.

After the first “GOTG”, Gillan appeared in the Academy Award-nominated film "The Big Short" and the HBO tennis mockumentary "7 Days in Hell." She then co-starred with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas in 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and reprised her role in 2019's "Jumanji: The Next Level," which brought in $962.5 million and $800.1 million at the box office, respectively.

Other Ventures

Gillan is also an established writer and director. Her 2018 drama film, “The Party's Just Beginning”, earned her several award nominations and critical acclaim.

Following her success in Hollywood, Gillan bought a cozy California home for about $1.5 million as per Clutch Points. The home built in the early 1900s, is a respected AD100 studio Piece & Ward. Gillan further re-designed the home with Scottish inspirations and it now encompasses 2,400 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

In 2022, Gillan married actor/comedian/writer Nick Kocher in a special ceremony at Scotland's Castle Toward. Kocher is a part of the famous American comedian of the sketch duo BriTANicK.

Nick Kocher and Karen Gillan at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

Philanthropy

Over the course of her career, Gillan has supported various causes and charities. In 2011, she supported the Fashion Targets Breast Cancer charity campaign, and in 2018, she screened her film "The Party's Just Beginning" in Inverness and visited the Mikeysline crisis support centre, while pledging her support to the organization. Later Fashion Week Online launched a contest in conjunction with Mikeysline to raise awareness of World Suicide Prevention Day, inspired by Gillan's film.

2015 Empire Award UK: Best Female Newcomer For “Guardians of the Galaxy”

2014 Detroit Film Critics Society Award: Best Ensemble For “Guardians of the Galaxy”

2018 Downtown Film Festival Los Angeles Festival Award: Best Actress For “All Creatures Here Below”

2016 International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema, London: Festival Award: Best Lead Actress in a Short Film For “Bound for Greatness”

2014 Nevada Film Critics Society Award: Best Ensemble Cast For “Guardians of the Galaxy”

How old is Karen Gillan?

Karen Gillan is 36 years old.

Did Karen Gillan get married?

Karen Gillan has been married to Nick Kocher, an American comedian of the sketch duo BriTANicK, since 2022.

What is Karen Gillan's net worth?

Karen Gillan has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

How old was Karen Gillan as Amy Pond?

Karen Gillan was cast in the role of Amy Pond in 2009 at the age of 21.

Is Karen Gillan's hair real?

Karren Gillan had to shave her head for her role as Nebula in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film series. Outside of the filming, she wore wigs made from her hair.

