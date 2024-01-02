Name Miguel Jontel Pimentel Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Album Sales, Live Shows, Record Production, Acting Date of Birth October 23, 1985 Age 38 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, Actor, Record Producer, Dancer, Guitarist, Composer

The American singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer Miguel Jontel Pimentel, popularly known as Miguel, boasts a net worth of $12 million. He started his career by creating chart-topping hits and collaborating with renowned artists like Usher, Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and Mariah Carey. The rapper's best studio albums include "All I Want Is You" and "War & Leisure."

Miguel's career in the music industry began with a production deal with Drop Squad in 2000. However, he faced early challenges, including the shelving of his album "Young & Free." After catching the attention of music mogul Mark Pitts, he signed a recording contract with Jive Records in 2007. Legal issues with Black Ice delayed the release of his debut album, "All I Want Is You."

The rapper later signed with RCA Records, releasing his second studio album, "Kaleidoscope Dream," in 2012. This marked a turning point in his career, with the album debuting at number three on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, the lead single, "Adorn," became a chart-topping success. His third studio album, "Wildheart," dropped in 2015.

Miguel's fourth album, "War & Leisure," reflected contemporary issues. In 2021, he released the EP "Art Dealer Chic 4." The hit "Sure Thing" from the album "All I Want Is You" experienced a resurgence in 2023, going viral on TikTok and re-entering charts globally. He also played a role in Ben Affleck's "Live by Night" and collaborated on the soundtrack for Disney Pixar's "Coco." He was also seen in "Detroit" and "The Platinum Life."

Miguel previously collaborated with SZA for "Power Is Power," with The Weeknd for the album "For the Throne," and with J. Cole for "Come Through and Chill." Along with Mariah Carey, he recorded the million-dollar song "Beautiful." He also partnered with Kendrick Lamar on the remix of "How Many Drinks?"

Instagram 5.2 Million Followers Twitter 935.6K Followers Facebook 3 Million Followers Youtube 2.1 Million Subscribers

Miguel met Nazanin during an interview for his first music video. The couple began dating in 2005. They got married at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, in 2018. However, the model filed for divorce in 2022. The two do not have any children together.

In 2022, Miguel purchased a $4.9 million luxury mansion in LA's Los Feliz. The property was previously owned by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

- Soul Train Music Awards 2011: Best New Artist

- BET Awards 2012: Best Collaboration for "Lotus Flower Bomb"

- Soul Train Music Awards 2012: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

- Soul Train Music Awards 2012: The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award for "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)"

- BET Awards 2013: Best Male R&B Artist

- Grammy Awards 2013: Best R&B Song for Adorn"

- Soul Train Music Awards 2013: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Who is Miguel Jontel Pimentel’s wife?

Miguel married Nazanin Mandi in 2018, but they parted ways in 2022.

How tall is Miguel?

The rapper is 5'6" tall.

What is Miguel's net worth?

As of 2023, Miguel's estimated net worth is $12 million.

Has Miguel appeared in any movies?

Yes. Miguel has made appearances in movies like "Live by Night," "Detroit," "The Platinum Life," "and "Fearless."

