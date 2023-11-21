Name Rick Ross Net Worth $150 Million Sources of Income Music, acting Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 28, 1976 Age 47 years Nationality American Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor

Known for his vivid lyrics, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and record producer Rick Ross has sold millions of albums and singles, to become one of the highest-paid rappers in the world with a $150 million net worth. He rose to fame in 2006 with his debut album "Port of Miami," which hit number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. Ross is famous for his distinct husky voice and some of his famous songs include, "Deeper Than Rap", "Trilla", "Teflon Don" and more. He is also the founder of the record label l Maybach Music Group.

Music and his position as the executive of a record label are the main sources of income for Ross. He entered the world of showbiz at a very young age, and is also the founder of the Maybach Music Group, which has fostered the careers of many new artists. Therefore, it's a no-shocker that he is worth millions of dollars.

2020 – $7 million 2019 – $5 million 2018 – $4 million 2017 – $11 million 2016 – $10 million 2015 – $9 million 2014 – $7 million 2013 – $6 million 2012 – $9 million 2011 – $6 million

Before starting in the music industry, he was a correctional officer for 18 months from December 1995 to June 1997. After this, he made his debut under the stage name Teflon Da Don, and changed his name to Rick Ross in the 2000s.

He shot to fame with his debut single "Hustlin" in 2006, and ended up signing with Jay-Z's Def Jam Records. Later that year, he made it to the number-one spot with his album "Port of Miami".

Ross went on to launch his record label named Maybach Music Group in 2009 and started churning out studio albums such as, "Teflon Don", "God Forgives, I Don't ", "Mastermind, Hood Billionaire", "Port of Miami 2", and "Richer Than I Ever Been."

He was named the Hottest MC in the Game by MTV in 2012 and has appeared in VH1's popular show Snoop and Martha's Potluck Dinner Party.

Ross is the owner of a 10,000 square foot waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale which he paid $5.2 million for. The Mediterranean-style home also has two master suites, a theater, a game room, an elevator, and a full bar. Ross also owns the 54,000-square-foot, 109-room mansion outside Atlanta on 235 acres which he bought for $5.8 million. The house was previously owned by boxer Evander Holyfield and is the largest home in Georgia. Ross is also the owner of a mansion in Atlanta which was owned by Meek Mill, and paid $4.2 million for the home.

Apart from real estate, Ross has a private jet that he bought earlier this year. He reportedly bought a 2012 Gulfstream G550 which costs around $19.5 million.

William Leonard Roberts, now known as Rick Ross was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on the 28th of January 1976. He grew up in Carol City, Florida, and graduated from Miami Carol City Senior High School.

Instagram 19 Million Twitter 4.7 Million Facebook 12 Million

BET Awards- Nominated in 2015 for New Flame

Grammy Awards- Nominated in 2023, for God Did. Nominated in 2020 for Gold Roses, nominated in 2017 for Suicide Squad.

St.Louis Film Critics Association, US- Winner in 2012.

iHeartRadio Music Awards- Nominated in 2020 and 2015 for "Money in the Grave" and "New Flame" respectively.

What is Rick Ross' real name?

His real name is William Leonard Roberts II.

What is Rick Ross Known for?

He is best known for being the founder of the Maybach Music Group.

