Name Mariah Carey Net worth $340 Million Salary $3 Million+ Annual Income $34 Million+ Sources of Income Album Sales, Concerts, Product Endorsements, Singing Contracts, Merchandise, Publishing royalties,

Film Roles, Songwriting Credits Gender Female DOB March 27, 1969 Age 54 Years Profession Record producer, Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Model, Author, Composer, Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Mariah Carey, the American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and actress, boasts an astounding net worth of $340 million. She has etched her name as one of the 15 best-selling musical artists in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. Mariah's influence in the music industry is undeniable, and she holds the title of the second best-selling female artist of all time, following only the iconic Madonna. Her impressive collection of accolades includes five Grammy Awards, 10 American Music Awards (AMAs), and 15 Billboard Music Awards.

Mariah Carey performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada/Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Image

Mariah Carey's wealth is a result of her multi-faceted career. Her primary sources of income include album sales, concerts, product endorsements, singing contracts, merchandise, publishing royalties, film roles, and songwriting credits.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mariah Carey has earned substantial sums through her album sales, concert tours, and appearances. Her early albums, like the self-titled debut and "Music Box," sold millions of copies, contributing significantly to her earnings.

Mariah's fame and popularity have also led to lucrative endorsement deals with various brands and companies over the years. These endorsements have added to her financial success. She has endorsed Pepsi, Motorola, Gillette Venus, Jenny Craig, McDonald's, Milk Bar, and HSN, and launched her own Mariah Carey's Cookies line from Robert Earl, as well as her own brand of Irish cream liqueur, Black Irish, inspired by her Black, Venezuelan, and Irish ancestry.

In addition to her music career, Mariah Carey has ventured into business, capitalizing on her brand and talent. She has dabbled in fragrances, fashion, and other entrepreneurial pursuits, which have proven to be profitable endeavors. In August of 2021, Ms Carey launched her Irish cream liqueur brand – also called Black Irish – through a company called Splashes Beverages.

Mariah Carey's net worth doesn't just include her liquid assets but also investments in real estate and other ventures. She has owned multiple properties, including a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, a triplex apartment in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, and a vacation property in the Bahamas.

In 2021, Mariah Carey made headlines when she purchased a 4.2-acre property with a 16,000-square-foot Colonial mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. While she initially listed the property for $6.5 million, she eventually accepted $4.3 million in May 2023, showcasing her real estate acumen.

Year Earnings 2020 $270 Million 2021 $290 Million 2022 $320 Million 2023 $350 Million

Platform Followers Instagram 12.1 million followers Facebook 24 million followers Twitter 21.6 million followers

Mariah Carey's personal life has been as remarkable as her professional one. She was married to music manager-producer Tommy Mottola in 1993 but divorced in 1998. Later, she wed actor Nick Cannon in 2008, and they had twins together before their divorce in 2016. Mariah's dating history includes a relationship with singer Luis Miguel and a brief engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016.

Mariah Carey is seen in Manhattan on December 05, 2022 in New York City/ GettyImages/Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Her impressive array of awards includes five Grammy Awards, 10 American Music Awards (AMAs), and 15 Billboard Music Awards, solidifying her status as one of the most celebrated artists in the music industry.

