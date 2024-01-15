Name Rebecca Ferguson Net Worth $6 Million Sources of Income Acting, Films, Endorsements Date of Birth October 19, 1983 Age 40 Years Gender Female Nationality Sweden Profession Actor, Model

The Swedish actress and model Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström, popularly known as Rebecca Ferguson, has amassed a net worth of $6 million. She started her career by starring in soap operas and later bagged lead roles in action and romantic films. She has worked alongside renowned actors like Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Vanessa Kirby, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Issac, Will Smith, and Johnny Knoxville.

Rebecca Ferguson attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Ferguson's primary source of income includes her acting career. She gained prominence with her role as Anna Gripenhielm in the Swedish soap opera "Nya tider" in 1999 and later portrayed Chrissy Eriksson in the Swedish-American soap "Ocean Ave." Her feature film debut came in 2004 with Mikael Håfström's horror film "Drowning Ghost."

In 2013, she co-starred in the film "VI" alongside Gustaf Skarsgård. She was later cast as Elizabeth Woodville in the BBC historical television drama "The White Queen," based on Philippa Gregory's novels. Her portrayal garnered critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film.

Ferguson played MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in the fifth Mission: Impossible film, "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" in 2015. Tom Cruise personally selected the actress for the role, impressed by her performance in "The White Queen." She reprised the character in the highly successful "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" in 2018 and returned for the seventh film, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" in 2023.

In 2016, she played dual roles in the Cold War espionage thriller "Despite the Falling Snow." The same year, she appeared in successful films like "Florence Foster Jenkins" and "The Girl on the Train." She later performed in Daniel Espinosa's sci-fi horror "Life," Tomas Alfredson's crime thriller "The Snowman," and the musical film "The Greatest Showman."

The following year, Ferguson had significant roles in "Doctor Sleep," "The Kid Who Would Be King," and "Men in Black: International." She portrayed Lisa Joy's science fiction thriller "Reminiscence" and appeared in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, "Dune," where she played Lady Jessica. Moreover, she starred and executive produced the Apple TV+ science fiction series "Silo," which premiered in 2023.

Cast members attend the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" | Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

In 2007, Ferguson and then-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg welcomed their first child, Isac Hallberg. After the birth of her son, the actress relocated to Simrishamn, a town on the southeast coast of Sweden. After separating from Ludwig in 2016, Ferguson started dating businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer and married him in 2018. In the same year, the couple had a daughter. The family currently resides in Richmond, Southwest London.

: (L-R) Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Tom Cruise attend the screening of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

- Hamptons International Film Festival 2015: Breakthrough Performer for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"

- California Independent Film Festival 2016: Slate Award for Best Actress for "Despite the Falling Snow"

- Buffalo Niagara Film Festival 2016: Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Despite the Falling Snow"

- Prague Independent Film Festival 2016: Golden Statuette for Best Actress for "Despite the Falling Snow"

- Fright Meter Awards 2019: Best Supporting Actress for "Doctor Sleep"

- Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2020: Best Supporting Actress for "Doctor Sleep"

- Göteborg Film Festival 2022: Honorary Dragon Award

- Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for "Dune"

Rebecca Ferguson (L) and Toby Jones (R) pose with (L to R) Jeffrey A. Melvin, Paul D. Austerberry, and Shane Vieau | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Who is Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Ferguson has been married to businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer since 2019.

Does Rebecca Ferguson have any children?

Yes. She has two children.

What is the net worth of Rebecca Ferguson?

The estimated net worth of Rebecca Ferguson is $6 million.

Who are Rebecca Ferguson's parents?

Rebecca was born to Rosemary Ferguson and Gerrie Ferguson in Stockholm, Sweden.

Which are some of the most famous movies of Rebecca Ferguson?

Some of her best works include "Dune," "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," "Doctor Sleep," "MIB," and "Greatest Snowman," among others.

