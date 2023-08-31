'Khal Drogo' Didn’t Make Much from 'Game of Thrones'; What’s Jason Momoa Net Worth Now?

Name Jason Momoa Net Worth $25 Million Annual Salary $2 Million-$15 Million per movie Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth August 1, 1979 Age 44 Profession Actor Nationality United States of America

American actor, director, model and writer Jason Momoa is best known for playing Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" and the titular character in DC's "Aquaman." However, outside of these roles, he has also been part of many projects which have boosted his net worth substantially.

But in 2020, Momoa reportedly struggled quite a lot with his finances and was in debt. "We were starving after 'Game of Thrones,'" he shared. "I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and are completely in debt," he said, per Refinery29. Jason Momoa is doing alright now, with a net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

His main income comes from the movies and he also makes a lot from endorsements. Momoa's character was part of "Game of Thrones" first season when the TV show was not yet a global phenomenon. So, it doesn't look like he made a lot from GoT. Momoa pretty much struggled even after his time in 'GoT.'

Momoa was paid close to $15 million for his roles in "Aquaman" and "Lost Kingdom," per Screen Rant. Momoa reportedly signed a deal that mentioned a sequel. However, he renegotiated after the first film as it went on to become a success.

The actor was living in his marital home in LA which was a beautiful mansion and sat on a vast estate on a hilltop of L.A. The house is believed to be worth $3.5 million but he reportedly traded his mansion life for living in a camp amid his split from ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. He has a decent collection of cars including a Land Rover Defender 110 which he bought for $46,100, a Land Rover Defender Series 3, an Earth Roamer which cost him $1.7 million and also a Range Rover $164,000, an Aston Martin DBS and also a Pink Cadillac.

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He started out as a model and was discovered by a well-known designer at a very young age. In 1999, he began acting and started out on the series, "Baywatch Hawaii." He started seeing Lisa Bonet back in 2005. While many reports suggest that the two got married in 2007, it was actually in 2017 that the two got married and Momoa became "The Cosby Show" star's husband and the stepfather to her daughter from the previous marriage. In January 2022, Momoa and Bonet announced that they were divorcing.

Momoa was the victim of an assault in Los Angeles. He was slashed across the face with a broken beer bottle that required 140 stitches at the time. Momoa has also undergone reconstruction surgery and the left side of his face still has a visible scar. The man who attacked him was sentenced to five years in prison.

He has been nominated for many awards over the years, including the Scream Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Canadian Screen Awards, and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Momoa bagged the CinemaCon Awards award for Male Rising Star in 2011.

Can Jason Momoa play the guitar?

Jason Momoa loves to play the bass guitar and plays it every day.

Was Jason Momoa in "Game of Thrones?"

Yes, he played the role of Khal Drogo, the first husband of Daenerys Targaryen.

Does Jason Momoa have kids?

Yes, Momo and Lisa Bonet welcomed their first child in July 2007 and their second child was born the following year.

