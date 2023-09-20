What Is Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner's Net Worth?

Name Jeremy Renner Net worth $80 million Salary N/A Annual income $6 million Sources of income Acting, real estate, business ventures DOB January 7, 1971 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Actor, musician, and songwriter Jeremy Renner has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Renner is best known for playing “Hawkeye” in the world-famous Marvel “The Avengers” franchise. He is also known for his work in films like “The Hurt Locker”, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination, "The Bourne Legacy," "Wind River," "Arrival" and "Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation” and "The Town," which earned him his second Academy Award nomination.

Jeremy Renner on the set of 'Hawkeye' | Getty Images | Raymond Hall

Renner suffered 30 broken bones in a snowplowing accident on New Year’s Day this year. In a good news for his fans, he is set to return in Taylor Sheridan’s drama “Mayor of Kingstown”. The series has been renewed for a third season on the Paramount+.

'Mayor Of Kingstown' Renewed For Season 3 At Paramount+ https://t.co/qKB2zBVInc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 6, 2023

Renner's salary varies from project to project. His annual salary averages about $6 million per year, as estimated by Parade. For playing ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel films, he reportedly earned a salary of $15 million.

Jeremy Renner at the 89th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

For “The Avengers”, Renner was reportedly paid $3 million. This was doubled for “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2014 to $6 million, and then his salary was increased to $15 million for “Avengers: Endgame”. He did not appear in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Renner’s salary for his upcoming appearance in “Mayor of Kingstown” isn't publicly known. However, as per Parade, he likely earns over $1 million per episode which is at par with other stars of the shows on the platform, according to Parade.

Apart from acting, Renner is known for flipping properties. He has flipped over 25 homes including a property that he sold for $24 million. Renner along with long-time friend Kristoffer Winters, bought a property in LA for $7 million. They spent $10 million in renovations and ultimately sold it for $24 million making a handsome profit of $7 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the buyer was British property developer Christian Candy.

Apart from his projects, Renner’s primary personal residence is a six-acre property near Lake Tahoe in Nevada which he bought in 2014. The $1.3 million property features a 6,000-square-foot mansion.

Renner has over 200 cars, including a Porsche Carrera and a Tesla Model S, as per Parade. He also owns 30 firetrucks, several school buses, vans, and more which are seen in the Disney+ series “Rennervations.”

Renner married Canadian model Sonni Pacheo in 2014 but soon Pacheo filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The couple have a daughter, Ava Berlin, whose custody dispute is ongoing over child support payments.

This year, Renner was accidentally overrun by his 14,000-pound snowcat on New Year’s day while clearing snow. Renner was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries and extreme blood loss. After finally walking without a cane after 10 weeks from the accident, Renner is still recovering to be fully fit.

Calibrating new knees and ankles …. Strengthen muscle and tendons around titanium and pray for good times in the later rounds of life ! Happy #humpday pic.twitter.com/2KKUUmXjQg — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) August 23, 2023

2014 Gold Derby Film Award: Ensemble Cast For “American Hustle”

2017 The BAM Award: Best Cast For “Wind River”

2009 Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama For “The Hurt Locker”

2018 Bronze Wrangler: Theatrical Motion Picture For “Wind River”

2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “American Hustle”

2013 MTV Movie Award: Best Fight For “The Avengers”

2013 NYFCO Award: Best Ensemble For “American Hustle”

How old is Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner is 52 years old.

Is Jeremy Renner an Oscar winner?

No, Jeremy Renner has two Oscar nominations but no wins.

Is Jeremy Renner a billionaire?

No, Jeremy Renner has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of July 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

