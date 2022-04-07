The 'Jackass' Cast Has Come a Long Way, Especially When It Comes to Their Net Worths

The 'Jackass' Cast Has Come a Long Way, Especially When It Comes to Their Net WorthsBy Market Realist Team
Apr. 7 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
When Jackass premiered on MTV in 2000, no one expected the series (or the stars) to last for too long.
However, two decades later, the franchise has five movies under its belt, including its most recent Jackass Forever, which premiered in February 2022.
Starring most of its OGs, the Jackass Forever cast includes Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius, who have become household names thanks to the franchise. So, how much is the Jackass cast worth today, and who's the richest? Keep reading to find out!
Dave England — $2.5 million
Dave England is probably best remembered for his "Hardware Store Crap" prank, but the former professional snowboarder has been with the gang since the beginning.
His net worth is reportedly $2.5 million.
Preston Lacy — $3 million
Preston is usually paired with Wee Man when it comes to the stunts on Jackass, and the comedian, who worked as a truck driver before joining the cast. He is known for hilariously chasing after Wee Man in public, both wearing only briefs and white T-shirts.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lacy is worth an estimated $3 million.
Ehren McGhehey — $3.5 million
Also a former snowboarder like co-star Dave England, McGhehey was discovered by Jackass director Jeff Tremaine and the rest is history.
"Danger Ehren," who has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million, has also been featured in Bam's Unholy Union and is the owner of a skate shop in Oregon.
Steve-O — $4 million
Steve-O (real name: Stephen Gilchrist Glover) was working in a circus when he was cast in Jackass and quickly became the most reckless stuntman of the bunch.
Following the show's finale, Steve-O went on to star in the spinoff MTV Wildboyz with Chris Pontius, and reality shows like Dancing With the Stars. Currently, he is sober, the host of his podcast, Steve-O's Wild Ride!, and has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Chris Pontius — $4 million
Steve-O's Wildboyz co-star Chris Pontius has starred in four of the Jackass movies, and currently lives with his wife Mae in a $1.6 million house in the San Fernando Valley. His net worth? $4 million.
Bam Margera — $5 million
An original cast member, Bam Margera was expected to star in Jackass Forever, but he was fired when he reportedly broke his contract in regards to his sobriety.
"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," Johnny Knoxville told GQ. "We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it."
Bam, who is worth $5 million in 2022, is currently suing Knoxville and others, seeking millions of dollars in compensation.
Jason "Wee Man" Acuña — $8 million
Along with starring on Jackass, Wee Man is also the host of Fox Sports Net's skateboarding show 54321. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Wee Man revealed the cast was originally paid between $500 to $700 per segment and he was paid "$20,000, under $100,000" for the first movie.
Today, he is worth an estimated $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Johnny Knoxville — $50 million
It's no surprise that Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville has a net worth of $50 million. Along with the Jackass franchise, Knoxville has starred in several feature films including Dukes of Hazzard and The Ringer.
Knoxville is also the proud dad to three kids — Madison, Arlo, and Rocko.