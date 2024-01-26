What Is Comedy Writer and Actor Anders Holm’s Net Worth?

Name Anders Holm Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Income Comedy, Acting, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth May 29, 1981 Age 42 Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Screenwriter, Actor, Film Producer, Television producer

American comedy writer Anders Holm is best known for creating the Comedy Central sitcom, "Workaholics" alongside Blake Anderson and Adam DeVine. The series followed the lives of three college friends who were also roommates and co-workers at a telemarketing firm. Some of his other works include "Champions," and "The Mindy Project." As of Jan 2024, Holm's net worth is somewhere around $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Anders Holm | Getty Images | Robin L Marshall

Holm is a millionaire and his money is attributed to his career as a comedian, screenwriter, actor, and producer.

Career highlights

Holm began his television career in 2006 by co-writing and co-creating the comedy show, "Crossbows & Mustaches," which ran for two years. In 2008, he appeared in the television film "420 Special: Attack of the Snow! from Jamaica" and in many episodes of "The Dude's House" and "5th Year." He received recognition in 2011 when he co-created "Workaholics" for Comedy Central. He was seen in the show alongside Adam DeVine, Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, Erik Griffin, Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and Kyle Newacheck.

While working on "Workaholics," he also appeared in episodes of "The Mindy Project" where he played the role of Casey Peerson. He later bagged the role of the main character in "Champions" where he was seen as the Brooklyn gym owner, Vince Cook. He has also appeared in the popular show, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Some of his other works include "Inventing Anna," "Mixed-ish," and more.

Films

He made a debut in a feature film with a brief appearance as Beer Pong Guy #3 in the comedy "Neighbors." He was later seen in the movies, "Top Five," "The Interview," "Inherent Vice," "Unexpected," and more. He was also seen in the Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starrer, "The Intern." Holm was seen as the bartender in the comedy, "How to Be Single," which starred Dakota Johnson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, and Rebel Wilson. Holm has also worked as a voice actor and voiced the character of Troy in the adult animated comedy, "Sausage Party." He has also produced and directed as well as acted in the Netflix action comedy, "Game Over, Man!"

He had a home in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood which he listed in 2020 for $2.1 million.

Holm was born on May 29, 1981 in Illinois. He later attended the Evanston Township High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a bachelor's degree in history. He is also a member of the university's swimming team. He is married to his high school love, Emma Nesper Holm, and the the two welcomed their child in 2013.

MTV Movie + TV Awards- nominated in 2015

Young Hollywood Awards- Nominated in 2014

LA Web Fest- Winner in 2013

Was Anders Holm a swimmer?

Yes, he was a member of his university's swimming team.

Does Anders Holm have kids?

Yes, Holm welcomed a child with his wife, Emma Nesper Holm in 2013.

Who is the creator of "Workaholics"?

The creators are Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck.

What happened to the "Workaholics" movie?

The movie was unfortunately scrapped at Paramount+ and the writer said that the streamer canceled the movie just five weeks before the production could begin.

