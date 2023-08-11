 As Dakota Johnson Becomes Marvel's Madame Web, Here's Her Wealth Update

“Fifty Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson has created a space for herself in Hollywood over the past few years, starring in some of the highest-grossing projects. And now, Johnson’s 2023 film “Daddio” has been added to the Toronto Film Festival roster alongside Jenna Ortega’s “Finestkind," as per Hollywood Reporter.

She has also been chosen for Marvel’s latest superhero. As the Marvel and Sony Spider-Man universe is expanding with a new Spider-Man extension called “Madame Web”, Johnson has been cast in the lead role of Madam Web. While Sydney Sweeney will play the role of Spiderwoman, Isabela Merced will also feature in the film.

Also Read: Supermodel, Actor and Halloween Queen Heidi Klum's Net Worth Is Truly Astronomical

Dakota Johnson on the set of Sony's 'MADAME WEB' pic.twitter.com/5tU3Rm67fZ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) July 27, 2022

The upcoming film is Sony's first female-centric Marvel superhero project which will be directed by "Jessica Jones" alum SJ Clarkson. While the shoot began last year, the theatrical release of the film has been moved up by Sony to February 16, 2024.

With new projects coming her way, Dakota Johnson’s net worth stands solid as ever as she lives a luxurious life, driving superb cars and living in a Hollywood Hills mansion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: Comedy Queen Mindy Kaling Loves Making Money and Working Hard, That’s How She Made Her Millions

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dakota Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million. Johnson is best known for playing the lead role in the "Fifty Shades" film series, and she has also been involved in numerous successful projects that grossed millions at the box office.

Also Read: How Investments As Diverse As Her Roles Boosted Cameron Diaz's $140 Million Net Worth

Despite all the hype surrounding “Fifty Shades of Grey”, Dakota reportedly took home a mere $250,000 for her role as Anastasia Steele. But the film’s global success quickly made Johnson a household name and one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

Intrigued? Watch Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson give an inside look at #FiftyShadesDarker - in theaters February 10. pic.twitter.com/1PnZz4UbaI — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) January 30, 2017

Following this, Johnson was able to negotiate a major raise in her pay for the second installment of the franchise, “Fifty Shades Darker”. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson earned a seven-figure salary for the second and the third film of the franchise. It is safe to assume that Johnson would have made a similar figure for the upcoming Marvel film, "Madam Web" as well. With this, her monthly income is reported to be over $1,70,000 and her yearly income is estimated to be over $2 Million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ian Gavan

With her ever-growing popularity, Johnson has bagged several brand endorsements over the years. She first appeared as a model for Mango jeans in 2009 and was featured in the OPI "Fifty Shades of Grey" color collection campaign beside Jamie Dornan. She was then signed as the face of “Bloom by Gucci” in 2017.

The #GucciJackie1961 represents a bag for any moment and any era in the new campaign starring #DakotaJohnson.

Discover more https://t.co/H2zTkjkACm pic.twitter.com/brMF6JtxNa — gucci (@gucci) January 10, 2023

Johnson has over 5 million followers on Instagram where she shares updates and promotional posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeaTime.Pictures (@teatime.pictures)

She started her own production company TeaTime Pictures, which is turning a novel, "The End of Getting Lost", into a movie with Margaret Qualley and Paul Mescal in collaboration with Amazon, according to reports.

Dakota Johnson bought a luxurious property in the Hollywood Hills for $3.55 million in 2016. The property was built in 1947 by renowned architect Carl Maston and Johnson renovated parts of the interior herself. The property features four luxurious bedrooms, a lap pool, 3 bathrooms, and 3,210 square feet of living space, as per The Things.

Dakota Johnson has an impressive collection of some of the most expensive and luxurious cars in the world, as per 21Motoring. One of the most expensive and powerful cars she owns is the Bentley Continental GTC, which comes with a starting price tag of $202,500.

dakota driving her car appreciation tweet 🖤 pic.twitter.com/g8afqgDe8m — Dakota Johnson Daily (@dakoholics) May 2, 2020

Johnsons also owns a Porsche 911 Carrera which comes with a starting price tag of $112,000. Other cars in her collection include a FORD MUSTANG GT350, an AUDI SQ5 worth $52,900, a Mercedes E-Class worth $73,900, a FORD F-150 worth $42,750, a Porsche Cayenne worth $88,260 and a Cadillac Escalade worth over $100,000.

More from MARKETREALIST

LL Cool J Prepping For His First Arena Tour In 30 Years! All You Need To Know About Him and His Net Worth

From Comedian To Respected Actor, Here’s How Bill Murray Built His $180 Million Empire