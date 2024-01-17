What Is Actor Giovanni Ribisi’s Net Worth?

Name Giovanni Ribisi Net Worth $20 million Sources of Income Acting, production DOB 17 December 1974 Age 49 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer

Actor and producer, Giovanni Ribisi has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ribisi is perhaps best known for his role on the famous 90s sitcom, “Friends,” playing the half-brother of Phoebe Buffay. However, he has over 40 films and over 25 television credits to his name as well.

Career in television

Ribisi was born in Los Angeles, California. His father is a musician and his mother, Gay, works as a talent manager in entertainment. Ribisi is the twin brother of the actress Marissa Ribisi and the brother of voice actress Gina Ribisi. Ribisi studied acting as a child at the Beverly Hills Playhouse and showed interest in acting from an early age.

His mother helped Ribisi launch his career and he made his debut in two episodes of the TV series "Highway to Heaven." He then went on to bag several recurring guest roles on shows, including "The New Leave It to Beaver," "Married…with Children," "The Wonder Years," and "My Two Dads."

However, his first major performance came in "The X-Files" episode "D.P.O." Soon his career breakthrough came when he bagged the recurring role as Frank, Jr., the half-brother of one of the central characters, Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow) in the widely popular show "Friends." Ribisi appeared in nine episodes of the globally hit show.

After appearing in a string of films, Ribisi returned to television in 2005. He appeared in multiple episodes of "My Name Is Earl" and in one of the videos of British band Keane's single “Crystal Ball," which was released in 2006.

Further in 2008, he appeared on the HBO comedy series "Entourage." He then starred as Marius in the Amazon series "Sneaky Pete” from 2015 to 2019.

Career in films

Starting in 1996, Ribisi started appearing in several big-budget films. He made his film debut with the Tom Hanks film, "That Thing You Do”. He then starred alongside Scarlett Johansson, playing the role of her husband John in the Sofia Coppola-helmed "Lost in Translation."

Further in 1998, Ribisi appeared in the critically acclaimed film, “Saving Private Ryan." Following his performance in the film, he made it to the cover of Vanity Fair and won the ShoWest Newcomer of the Year Award.

Ribisi’s other major film credits include "Boiler Room," "Avatar" and "Ted." He also appeared in the “Avatar” sequel in 2022.

Other ventures

Ribisi has also served as a voice actor for video games. He played the character of Private Elder in the game, "Call of Duty" in 2003. He further voiced characters in 2006's "Marc Ecko's Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure" and "James Cameron's Avatar: The Game."

In 2012, Ribisi bought a 3,756 square feet home in in the Hollywood Hills for $2.95 million, as per TMZ. The house featuring five bedrooms, a library, and a lagoon-style pool with a cascading waterfall, sat right next to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s home at the time.

The property was built in 1939, and it is located a few miles away from Ribisi’s other home in the Hollywood Hills. Ribisi had previously bought another home for $1.4 million in the same year.

Ribisi has been married several times. His first marriage was with Mariah O'Brien in 1997 and he had a daughter, Lucia, before splitting in 2001. Further in 2007, he was in a relationship with indie rock singer-songwriter Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power. They lived together for five years and split up in 2012. Ribisi then married English model Agyness Deyn in 2012 and they later divorced in 2015.

Currently, Ribisi is in a relationship with Emily Ward, the co-founder of interior design firm Pierce & Ward. They have twins together, Enzo and Maude who were born in 2018.

Ribisi is an active Scientologist along with his twin sister Marissa. He has also participated in the gala opening of Scientology's Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Museum in December 2005.

2002 Pula Film Festival, Golden Arena: Best Actor - Foreign Film For “Heaven”

1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nomination: Outstanding Performance by a Cast For “Saving Private Ryan”

1999 ShoWest Award: Male Star of Tomorrow For “Saving Private Ryan”

2014 BFCC Award:Best Ensemble For “Selma”

2007 Emmy Award Nomination For "My Name Is Earl"

