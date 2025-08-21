ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal

With four sharks eager to invest, the founder of Kinfield knew how to get two of them to team up.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
The contestant (center) and judges during negotiations (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)
The contestant (center) and judges during negotiations (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

Getting a single deal on "Shark Tank" is challenging, but entrepreneurs who pull it off can make their know how tough it is to get a single offer on the show. That's why when the founder of Kinfield, Nichole Powell, got four offers, she was naturally overwhelmed. However, Powell used her interest in her eco-friendly, chemical-free sunscreen and bug repellents to her advantage to get the deal of her choice. While the big Sharks offered her blood sucking royalty deals, she got Barbara Corcoran and guest SharkTony Xu to team up for a straight $250,000 equity deal.

Screenshot showing Powell talking to Xu (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Powell talking to Xu (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

She began her pitch by telling the Sharks that she grew up in Minnesota, where the mosquito is the state bird, and in her childhood, her parents covered her with icky, chemical-laden bug spray and greasy sunscreen every time she stepped out. When she found herself using the same products years later, she decided to create an eco-friendly, chemical-free line of bug repellent and sunscreen, 'Kinfield'.

She introduced her first product, After Hours, a bug spray made from citronella, lemongrass, and vanilla that offered protection from mosquitoes for three hours. She then displayed the brand's repellent wipes, recovery products, and a line of sunscreen as well. As the sharks looked at the samples, all of them fell in love with the smell and feel of the products. "This smells so good, I can't believe it's a bug spray," Corcoran said.

Screenshot showing Powell making her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Powell making her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

On the other hand, Kevin O'Leary was more concerned about the numbers. Since she asked for $5 million, he asked Powell to share her sales numbers. The entrepreneur shared that the brand launched in 2019, and in the year of filming (2022), she had done $1.5 million and was on track to close the year with $2.1 million in sales. However, she admitted that the company hadn't made profits yet, but they were positioned to become profitable in the next year and a half.

Powell further added that she had a 75%-80% margin, but her customer acquisition cost was a whopping $26. She told the Sharks that she needed the investment to take the product to retail and bring the cost down. With this, Mark Cuban made the first move, expressing concerns with her plan. He told the entrepreneur that she would need to raise a lot more money, and retail wasn't a great idea, so he was out.

Screesnshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screesnshot showing Mark Cuban talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Next was Corcoran, who saw things differently and was ready to make an offer. She put up  $250,000 for 10% but with a $2 royalty on each product sold until she’s paid back. Sensing a royalty deal, O'Leary jumped in too, offering $250,000 for 5% with a $1.50 royalty until he recoups $750,000. The third offer came from the queen of QVC, Lori Greiner, who bragged about her success with the 'Bug Bite Thing' before offering $250,000 for 5% with a $4 per unit royalty until she gets her money back.

Screenshot showing O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

However, at the very end of the panel, guest Shark and the CEO of DoorDash, Xu, saw how important Powell's margins were. Thus, he offered $250,000 for a straight equity deal of 10%. "No royalty, straight equity, clean deal, and no ratchets. Let's reinvest back in the business and go for it!" he said.

Screenshot showing Xu talking to Powell (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Xu talking to Powell (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

After this, Corcoran decided to revise her offer and match Xu. Powell then asked if they would team up together, and hearing this, Greiner decided to drop out. After Xu and Corcoran agreed to team up, Powell didn't waste time accepting the deal.

According to "Shark Tank" Recap, the deal closed after the show, and Powell successfully brought her products to retail in stores like Credo, Goop, Grove Collaborative, Free People, and more. The company also expanded its product line with anti-chafe balm, pH-balancing deodorant, hydrating face masks, and more eco-friendly products.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal

'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him

'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
The TikToker warned fellow shoppers about the risks of infection from the salmon.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal
With four sharks eager to invest, the founder of Kinfield knew how to get two of them to team up.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant loses $100,000 over easily solvable puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant loses $100,000 over easily solvable puzzle
Shanquetta Cato, who participated in the 'Teacher's Week' did 'not get lucky' on the show.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book
After his book expert, Rebecca, raved about the rare book, the pawn shop boss knew he had to make a deal.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey breaks down at his podium begging for a sensible answer
At one point, the host was begging the players to give just one sensible answer.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
The long and difficult Bonus Round that cost Toya Johnson-Moore and Dionna Houston dearly.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
Cuban swooped in to save Alexander Simone, the founder of ProntoBev from Mr Wonderful's greed.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
The man who brought the box on his shoulder had no idea that it was a relic of the American Revolutionary War.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
Harrison got a great deal for the historically significant document.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
When the founders of Flated hesitated to close the deal, all the other Sharks came together.
1 day ago
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
WALMART
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
TikTok creator, Crissy shared a little win for all the short shoppers out there.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
The player, Lisa Thomas's phenomenal comeback after falling behind initially.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
While Harrison wanted to get the Steve McQueen owned 1940's Indian Bike, he couldn't make a deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
While he has a spotless track record on screen, Jennings loves to have fun behind the scenes.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
The contestant, Desiree Kramer pulled off a stunning sub-two second win in the finale.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
The painting from former NFL Player Ernie Barnes turned out to be one of the most valuable pieces.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
Contestant Eleni Kapetanakis faced a rather unusual 'Place' category puzzle on the show.
3 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
Fans said they weren't 'having a few laughs' after Kiana Moreland missed the $100,000 jackpot.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
'I had no idea it existed,' one viewer said after contestant Auriel Heath failed to guess the rare dish.
4 days ago