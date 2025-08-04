ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal

They had a tense moment in the end with a couple of the sharks but things worked out in the end.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
The entrepreneurs explaining their product with the cavemen in the background (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)
The entrepreneurs explaining their product with the cavemen in the background (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

Entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" put their best foot forward during their pitch to stand out, but no one had brought a caveman to the show. A couple of friends did that in an episode of the show, when they got an actor to play a caveman on the sets. At one point, things seemed tense towards the end, but they got a deal.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs were two men named Khasha Touloei and Maynard Okereke, and they sought $250,000 for 20% of their company, JADA Spices. It’s quite evident from the name what product they sell. The two claimed that the way humans have been seasoning their food has not changed since the time of the caveman. That’s why their actor friend was there. What they had was a different and healthier option that people could use.

The product was a vegan chicken salt that is an all-purpose seasoning made from turmeric and came in a lot of different flavours. Touloei, who spent a part of his life in Australia, said that chicken salt was a big deal down there. What he and Okereke had done was take out all the non-vegan and harmful elements out of it, like chicken stock and MSG, to name a couple.

Screenshot showing the chicken salt. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the chicken salt. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

JADA Spices had another product, which was vegan chicken. However, this was not like any other product of its kind. This product comes as a powder, and all one has to do is add water and oil to it and mould it into any shape they want. That completely eliminates the need for refrigeration and makes it a much easier item to store.

The entrepreneurs projected $500,000 in sales the year the segment was taped, which was a decent number. The only problem was that this business was not their full-time job. Touloei worked as a dermatologist, and Okereke was a science communicator. Not having the entrepreneurs full-time irked Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John. As a result, both of them said no to offering them a deal.

Barbara Corcoran loved the products and offered them $250,000 for a third of the company. The entrepreneurs made the mistake here of not responding to it at all and looking for other offers. Unfortunately, nothing else came. Mark Cuban simply did not want to undertake the hustle, and Lori Greiner, who liked the chicken more than the salt, said that the product was still in the R&D stage.

Screenshot showing the vegan chicken. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the vegan chicken. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The fact that the entrepreneurs still did not respond to Corcoran’s offer irked John. “I’m so nervous for you guys because I’ve noticed you haven’t answered Barbara at all, and generally, people just lose deals at this point,” he said. The entrepreneurs tried to rescue the situation by saying that Corcoran was one of the top sharks they hoped to get. “I’m not so sure I believe you right now,” the answer came.

Thankfully, things did not get so bad that she rescinded her offer. But when the entrepreneurs asked her if she would come down to 28%, she stuck to what she wanted at first, as being a third partner would make her work hard towards the betterment of the company.

