'Shark Tank' judge Barbara says Lori's husband 'always wanted to date her' during wild pitch moment

The shark also took a jab at Kevin O'Leary and the idea of partnering with another shark.

"Shark Tank" investors are supposed to focus on businesses with potential that they can guide towards growth, but at times, the sharks tend to get into spats to close deals and exchange sharp jibes. In an earlier episode of the show, Barbara Corcoran proved just how ruthless she can be when it comes to making a deal. She took a swipe at some of the sharks for seemingly no reason and got a bit personal with Lori Greiner.

The product that was being pitched at the time was called Go Oats, and entrepreneur Nahum Jeannot sought $150,000 for a 10% stake in the company. The product was oats packed inside a ball with a crispy outer coating that could be consumed on the go by people who do not have time to cook and eat breakfast. Oats are a healthy and popular breakfast item, and this new way of eating them makes things a whole lot easier.

The sharks understood the value of the product, and to make matters even better, it tasted better than regular oats. Jeannot was even selling them at highly affordable prices, but the sharks believed that he should charge more to get better margins. Jeannot was a credible entrepreneur in this industry as he’d worked as a chef for many years and had come up with the product on one of his jobs.

The oat balls were packed inside a box that could be popped into the oven or the microwave. Three such boxes come in one pouch that is sold at retail. Greiner complimented the packaging and might have ended up offering a deal had Corcoran not been quick to step up first, and offer $150,000 for 25% of the business.

The entrepreneur did not seem to have a lot of problem giving up that much of his business, but he had something else in mind. He asked Corcoran who her best friend was on the show. “Let me tell you who I don’t like. I don’t like Mr. Wonderful at all, but I love Mark cause he’s a billionaire,” she said. Jeannot then asked if she could bring in a second shark for that much equity.

“Let me tell you what’s wrong with having two sharks on a deal,” Corcoran explained. “Let’s say I bring Mark in. I check with Mark, Mark says Hey, we’ll see what Barbara thinks, It goes back and forth. I try to call Lori, it takes me two weeks to get a return…but then I call her husband and he calls me back because he’s always wanted to date me.”

Greiner could not help but laugh at the comment about her husband. Her colleague, however, went on explaining how a single shark was better than two. The entrepreneur made a counteroffer, and the two settled on $150,000 for 20% of the business.

