ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal

Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the co-founders of Phoozy and Kevin O'Leary's reaction to losing the deal (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the co-founders of Phoozy and Kevin O'Leary's reaction to losing the deal (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Among "Shark Tank" investors, Kevin O'Leary is known to be ruthlessly competitive. But sometimes other sharks outsmart Mr Wonderful to steal the deal from under his nose. This happened when the co-founders of 'Phoozy,' Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis, walked into the show. While O'Leary tried hard to get a royalty for their product, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner teamed up to push him out and get a $500,000 deal.

Screenshot showing Herjavec and Greiner celebrating the deal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Herjavec and Greiner celebrating the deal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

In the episode, Conway and Inglis entered the Tank seeking $500,000 for 10% equity in their business. In their pitch, they explained how expensive it was to replace or repair phones due to damage, especially from overheating. Conway personally hated it when his phone shut down in the heat, and being a NASCAR racer, he was familiar with thermoconductive materials; he decided to solve the issue.

Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/ Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/ Sony Pictures Television)

Thus, he teamed up with Inglis, and they came up with "Phoozy," the world’s first thermal and drop-safe solution for mobile devices. They explained that their phone protector is made out of the same materials found in race cars, spacesuits, and space shuttles, and it keeps the phones safe from extreme temperatures and water damage. They then called up Daymond John to test the product in different, cold, hot, and wet environments to show its efficacy.

Screenshot showing John testing out the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing John testing out the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

They further shared that Phoozy also offered military-grade drop protection to prevent scuffing, scratches, and more. As the Sharks checked out the samples, they called it a "no-brainer product." To further impress them, Conway and Inglis shared that the company had $2.2 million in lifetime sales and was expecting to end the current year with $4.5 million in sales.

With everything laid out, the sharks soon started to make moves. Mark Cuban was the first to talk, but he decided to drop out because the product wasn't for him. However, O'Leary was eager to make an offer, but in his unique style. "I think you're overvaluing a little bit," he said before offering a royalty deal of $500,000 for 4% equity, along with a royalty of $1 per unit until he got back $1.5 million.

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

As the entrepreneurs analyzed the offer, Greiner jumped in, saying she would do the same deal for $1 royalty but would take only $1 million back. Then, Herjavec jumped up to match Greiner's offer as well. The entrepreneurs then asked Greiner if she would team up with Herjavec, and she agreed to do it if they raised the royalty to $1.50.

Screenshot showing Herjavec and Greiner talking to each other (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Herjavec and Greiner talking to each other (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Sensing competition, O'Leary modified his offer to $500,000 for 2.5% equity, and a $1 royalty until $1 million is recouped. Despite the bold attempt, it didn't work for Mr Wonderful as the entrepreneurs chose to partner with Greiner and Herjavec.

As per the Shark Tank Blog, the deal unfortunately never closed. Despite the setback, Phoozy witnessed massive demand and success after the episode was aired.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set

'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal

'Shark Tank' contestant turns down offers from three judges as he refused to give up 10% of his firm

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
15 hours ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
Justin Baer, founder of Collars & Co., was looking for mentorship from the Sharks in addition to a $300,000 investment.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
The guests were left stunned to find out just how much the repairs would cost.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
Unfortunately for the seller, she allegedly got robbed of a significant amount of money.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
Not only did the co-creators of FlingGolf get a $300,000 deal, they proved Mr Wonderful wrong.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
The guest never imagined the old, autographed sneakers that his mom acquired could be worth so much.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
The gameshow whiz did it again by bagging the top prize on yet another trivia test.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
Fans gathered on the show's unofficial Reddit forum to discuss the 'dumb and useless' items.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
The contestant, Matt Benton expressed he wanted to enjoy the moment before thinking of the future.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
The guest who treasured the collection had no idea how significant it was.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
Even the contestant admitted that there was no way he could've got the answer.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job
Jennings told TV Insider that Seacrest is a generational talent and there's nothing he couldn't do.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges
The co-founders of 'Bro Glo' managed to bag the biggest Shark for their innovative self-tanner.
5 days ago