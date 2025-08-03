ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him

The young entrepreneur had come up with an innovative idea for skateboards to be easier to carry.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Sir Richard Branson (L) and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Sir Richard Branson (L) and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Young entrepreneurs often get a platform on "Shark Tank" to turn innovative ideas into thriving businesses. In an earlier episode of the show, one such entrepreneur had multiple sharks fighting each other to get a deal with him. The founder was an 11-year-old young man by the name of Carson Kropfl, and he wanted $60,000 for a 15% stake in his company, Locker Board.

via GIPHY

 

Kropfl said that he had been a skateboader and a surfer since he was younger, and one of the main issues he found with a skateboard was that it was tough to fit it anywhere. Be it inside a locker or in one’s backpack, skateboards are huge, and storing them is an issue for a lot of kids. The 11-year-old, therefore, made a smaller skateboard that was easy to store and portable via a backpack.

The reason why it is called a Locker Board is that it can easily fit inside a locker. Unlike regular skateboards that have rounded ends, this one was shaped like a rectangle, which would make it easier for riders to navigate around corners and even do tricks without worrying about anything. The young entrepreneur had sold more than 230 units since starting the business nine months prior to taping, bringing in revenue of $10,000.

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec with the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec with the product. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

That’s not a lot of money, but you have to remember that Kropfl is only 11, and it has not even been a year since he started the business. Lori Grenier wasn’t interested in the business as there was a lot of growth still left to be achieved, so she said no to a deal. Out of the remaining four sharks, three offered him a deal. One of them didn’t even ask for any equity.

Guest shark Sir Richard Branson loved Kropfl and said that he reminisced about a younger version of himself as he listened to the 11-year-old speak. He wanted to offer a deal with Mark Cuban, but the latter was not willing to partner up. Cuban was the first to make an offer, as he asked for 20% of the business for $60,000. Branson was not to be left without making an offer. He, too, wanted 20% of the company but offered $65,000.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image sources: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Robert Herjavec did not believe that Kropfl should be giving up so much of his company, but wanted to help the entrepreneur. He offered the $60,000 as a loan at 8% interest. Kropfl believed Branson’s idea was the best and did not hesitate to ask how he’d help the company. The sharks did not expect it, but loved the 11-year-old’s lack of fear, and hence a deal was closed.

