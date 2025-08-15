ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal

Genius Litter founder Ramon Van Meer impressed the panel and ended up triggering a Shark fight.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Genius Litter's founder, Ramon Van Meer making his pitch (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Genius Litter's founder, Ramon Van Meer making his pitch (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Every now and then, a genius product comes into "Shark Tank" and all the investors end up wanting a piece of it. One such product came from Genius Litter, whose founder, Ramon Van Meer, impressed the Sharks with his entrepreneurial acumen. He ended up triggering a Shark fight, at the end of which Kevin O'Leary got chewed out by Mark Cuban, who struck a $250,000 deal along with his fellow Sharks, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. 

Screenshot showing Ramon Van Meer celebrating the deal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Ramon Van Meer celebrating the deal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Van Meer was seeking $250,000 for 4% equity in his company. In his pitch, he shared that his cat Quinsel got seriously sick from a urinary tract infection, and by the time he found out, it was too late. Thus, he came up with the idea of Genius Litter, a cat litter that changed colors based on the quality of the cat's urine, to detect infections and other urinary problems. “It tests the urine. If it’s a high pH or a low pH, it will tell you if there’s a potential health issue. For example, if it turns red, it could be a kidney problem. If it’s blue or green, it could be a UTI," he said. 

Screenshot showin Van Meer making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showin Van Meer making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Van Meer shared that he was a seasoned entrepreneur and had previously sold companies for millions of dollars, which allowed him to put $1 million of his own cash in the business and raise another million from investors. “I want to build and scale this business and then sell it,” he told the Sharks. He added that he had two more products in the pipeline for dogs as well. “Great idea,”  Hervajec said. “You’re really such an impressive man." "You’re wonderful," guest Shark Emma Grede added. 

Grede then asked if similar products existed, and Van Meer admitted that although they were available, his products were more comfortable for cats. When asked about the numbers, Van Meer left the judges in awe after revealing that the company had generated $3.1 million in revenue, with $465,000 in profits. 

With this, the Sharks started making moves. O'Leary first expressed interest, saying he had invested in another pet product company, BasePaws, and his database would help Van Meer greatly. However, Grede and Cuban were not too keen to make a deal, due to their unfamiliarity with the pet industry. So, they dropped out. 

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Emma Grede (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Emma Grede (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

O'Leary quickly teamed up with Greiner to make an offer. “Lori and I have been talking about this. Here’s the deal: we want 10% of the company for $250,000, but we want a $2 royalty until we get back $1 million,” he said. However, Van Meer wasn't interested in making a royalty deal and asked if the Sharks would do a straight equity deal. This prompted the two investors to make another offer of $250,000 for 20%.

Herjavec then jumped in, making an offer of his own. He put up $250,000 for 10% equity to undercut the other offer. “How about three Sharks?” Van Meer responded, asking the three investors to team up.

As they deliberated with O'Leary resisting, Cuban jumped back in saying, “Ramon, you came in asking for 4%. I’m so tired of this, I’ll do $250,000 for 8%. But you’ve got to say yes right now." When Van Meer asked Greiner to join Cuban, she said, “He should not be able to just come in and scoop it."

Screenshot showing Greiner's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Greiner's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Finally, O'Leary broke his silence and said, “Ramon, I love you, but I’m going to pass. It’s just not enough,” he said. Herjavec and Greiner then changed their ask to 8% equity and 2% in advisory shares, and Cuban asked if he could replace O'Leary. Van Meer then accepted the three-Shark deal with open arms.

According to Shark Tank Recap, there is no public information available on whether the deal closed after the show. However, Genius Litter is still going strong with its expanded range of products available on its website. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal

‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment

'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
Genius Litter founder Ramon Van Meer impressed the panel and ended up triggering a Shark fight.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
Contestants Danielle Williams and Adam Bencan took the loss in stride, but viewers were enraged.
14 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
Ken Jennings explained what he does differently compared to the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
Contestant Elizabeth Caprini could've won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, but was stumped by a simple puzzle.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
The father-son duo of Miles and Maurice Huffman shared their struggles ahead of negotiations.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
While the item was potentially worth $20,000, Harrison admitted he couldn't sell it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
The co-founders of Nutr blew the only chance they had to convince Daniel Lubetzky.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
The player, Brandon Rothstein had cracked the puzzle even before the timer kicked off.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up
2 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
Emmitt Smith was happy to authenticate his signature on a photo from his first NFC Championship game.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
Speaking to the LA Times, the "Jeopardy!" host shared personal details on his journey with trivia.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
6 days ago