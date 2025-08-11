ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal

Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Kevin O’Leary is not an easy person to negotiate with on "Shark Tank," and so when one gets an offer from him, there might not be another one coming. Usually, it's best to immediately accept it. A couple of entrepreneurs did not adhere to this in an earlier episode of the show. The investor made sure that the entrepreneurs understood their mistake.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs were Jen Chin and Ben Baltes, and they sought $150,000 for a 5% stake in their company, ToyBox. The product is a 3D printer that kids could use to build their toys. It lets their imagination run wild as they can create anything they want. One does not need to have any technical knowledge about it either. The printer is controlled by an app in which one can design what to make.

The problem with it is that it costs $299. Now, that is not a lot of money as far as a 3D printer is concerned, but as something that children could use to play? That’s a lot of money. Most kids do not play with a single toy for too long a period of time. As a result, the printer could just lie there gathering dust after only a few weeks of use. Parents might not be willing to invest in something like that.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The entrepreneurs said that they had recorded sales of $300,000, which was a decent figure. However, the response from the Sharks wasn’t all that positive. A lot of them did not believe that something like this would bring in a lot of money, despite its innovation. The cost was just too high. However, the one man who saw its value was Kevin O’Leary.

This was a niche product, and licensing was the way to go to turn this into a success. Mr. Wonderful believed that he would be a fantastic acquisition for the company given his connections and record. He therefore asked for 10% of the company for $150,000. This was a fantastic offer, but Lori Greiner still had not said anything. So, the entrepreneurs wanted to hear her out.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank)
Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank)

“I want you to know something,” O’Leary said. “If she drops out, that gives me a lot more incentive to get friskier…because you are starting to lose Sharks here. I made you an offer.” The entrepreneurs did not heed his advice, and it turned out that Greiner did not want to invest in the company either.

O’Leary said that he would take 15% of the company, to which the entrepreneurs countered with 12%. “You think the difference is 3%?” Mr. Wonderful asked. “You either believe that 15% is worth it or not. I bring a lot to the table.” Ultimately, all parties agreed on a 13% stake and 2% in advisory shares.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal

‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company

'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
7 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
2 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
2 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
2 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
The pawn shop owner wanted to fix the car with his son, but failed to do one of the first things needed.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
The contestant's wife also stated what she wanted when it was her turn to answer.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
5 days ago