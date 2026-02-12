ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history

Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick answers questions during a television interview at the White House (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick answers questions during a television interview at the White House (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)

Following the bumper job growth report that defied Wall Street expectations, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick swiftly claimed that President Donald Trump is powering the “greatest growth the United States has ever seen.” In an interview during a Breitbart News policy event, Lutnick explained how the administration's policies have worked wonders for the economy, as it added a whopping 130,000 jobs in January, nearly double what economists polled by the LSEG expected. 

Screenshot showing Lutnick speaking at the interview (Image source: YouTube/@ Breitbart News)
Screenshot showing Lutnick speaking at the interview (Image source: YouTube/Breitbart News)

The remarks come after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the January jobs growth report. As per the data, the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs, well above the LSEG estimate of 70,000. However, government payrolls declined by 42,000 jobs, with a cut of 34,000 jobs at the federal level and a reduction of 18,000 jobs at the state level.  “The president is driving growth in America. If you think about how you drive growth, you cut down your imports by tariffing them, and you drive your exports by opening all of these foreign markets and driving their tariffs down. And, those two things obviously drive growth,” Lutnick explained to Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. He claimed that the trade policies brought $18 trillion into the economy through domestic investment, and all the factories that are being set up will bring about a "rebirth of manufacturing" in the U.S. “I think you’re going to get the greatest growth the United States has ever seen," he added. 

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, delivers remarks after signing an executive order on reciprocal tariffs in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, delivers remarks after signing an executive order on reciprocal tariffs in the Oval Office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Lutnick shared that he believes the first quarter of 2026 will experience six percent [GDP] growth for "the greatest economy in the world.” He then pegged the U.S. economic growth numbers against the dismal economic growth of the United Kingdom and Europe, as both posted less than one percent growth in the last quarter. He also cited Japan's economy, which was shrinking before stating, “We are going to be who we are. If we’re the greatest economy in the world and the greatest country in the world, let’s grow like we’re the greatest economy in the world and the greatest country in the world. Let’s take care of Americans." 

Lutnick further added that the U.S. was the greatest consumption-based economy, and the world won't make it without Americans. "We're the buyer of the world", he remarked, adding that President Trump's tariffs sent "shudders" through the world, causing the markets to open up. "We need to reassert who we are and stop everyone from taking advantage of us," Lutnick remarked. 

Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Representative image of customers waiting in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023, in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

While the jobs report sent shockwaves through the media, economists argued that the underlying weakness in the job market remained. Josh Hirt, senior economist at Vanguard, told CNN that the employment gains were concentrated in just one sector, health care, and while wages grew, the gains were softer at a time when high costs remain the top issue for American consumers. Furthermore, there were fewer job postings than the number of job seekers in the economy, which raises concerns of a "jobless expansion" of the U.S. economy.  

More on Market Realist:

Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans' 

Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'

Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
NEWS
US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history
Howard Lutnick claimed the U.S. GDP could grow by 6% in the first quarter, thanks to the tariffs.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to keep his balance after hearing a wild answer
When Harvey heard how much KC was willing to spend on his anniversary dinner, he was shocked.
1 hour ago
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
NEWS
The US bond market is quietly hinting at economic trouble ahead — should you be worried?
The December retail report and the bond market have undermined expectations of strong growth.
21 hours ago
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
NEWS
Peter Navarro explains the 4 ways Trump's policies have led to stock market’s historic run
Citing Trump's four engines of growth, Peter Navarro says non-inflationary growth is coming.
21 hours ago
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
NEWS
Trump uses a bridge as leverage until US is 'compensated' by Canada for 'everything they've given'
Economists argue that a disruption in the supply chain could cause a pandemic-like effect in automotive industry
22 hours ago
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
NEWS
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty
CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
1 day ago
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
NEWS
Former Treasury official warns why 'competing against China will be difficult' for the US
Steve Rattner argues that the tariffs have hurt the U.S. but not slowed down the Chinese economy.
1 day ago
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
NEWS
Trump is counting on tax refunds to win over Americans — but his allies have some concerns
While the White House is parading the hefty tax returns, the political payoff may be disappointing
1 day ago
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
NEWS
Ohio governor warns it would be 'absolutely devastating' if property taxes are eliminated
Governor Mike DeWine cautioned that the sales tax could go up to 20% to make up for the lost revenue
1 day ago
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
NEWS
Americans may have lost out on $19 billion in financial relief due to Trump admin's decision
Trump reportedly muzzled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, costing Americans billions in relief
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'
Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
2 days ago
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
NEWS
Popular juice brand disappears from shelves after 80 years — and we all miss it
Minute Maid’s existing frozen concentrate range comes in many exciting flavors such as orange juice, lemonade, and more.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a trip to Canada — but he'll just end up going home
The room burst into laughter as soon as the prize was revealed.
4 days ago
Nearly 100 million households may get extra $1,000 in tax refunds — see if you qualify
NEWS
Nearly 100 million households may get extra $1,000 in tax refunds — see if you qualify
The Treasury Department has also doubled the standard deduction, impacting 90% of taxpayers.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge
Harvey couldn't believe some of the answers that the Peele family came up with.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 to tricky puzzle — fans call it 'quite a tough one'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 to tricky puzzle — fans call it 'quite a tough one'
Even host Ryan Seacrest admitted the puzzle was tricky to solve with the given letters.
5 days ago
New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed
NEWS
New bill could expose information of SNAP applicants to ICE — key details revealed
The bill in Oklahoma will reportedly affect thousands, including children entitled to the benefits.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left shaking after hearing the value of her tiny Tiffany purse
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left shaking after hearing the value of her tiny Tiffany purse
The guest who thought her gift would be worth $3,500, was left almost shaking in the end.
5 days ago
Southwest Airlines surprises everyone with a Super Bowl ad that pokes fun at itself
NEWS
Southwest Airlines surprises everyone with a Super Bowl ad that pokes fun at itself
The 30-second spot pays homage to the open seating policy while celebrating its new Assigned seating
6 days ago
Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant
The quirky question brought out the host’s sassy side.
6 days ago