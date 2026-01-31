Trump wants to solve the housing crisis — his idea is to drive the prices up, not down

"People that own their homes, we're gonna keep them wealthy. We're gonna keep those prices up," he said.

President Donald Trump had previously promised to take decisive steps to address affordable housing for American families, noting improvements amid rising costs under Biden. Trump's proactive agenda includes instructing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities to lower borrowing costs and banning large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes, preserving inventory for American families. The White House stated that the administration is focused on reducing red tape, increasing supply, and ensuring homeownership affordability. However, during his first cabinet meeting of the year, Trump seems to have backtracked on his promise.

President Donald Trump ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Trump declared that he intended to keep housing costs high, saying, "I don't wanna drive housing prices down, I wanna drive housing prices up." The reasoning behind this is to avoid favoring people he believes have not put in the necessary effort to become homeowners. He placed strong emphasis on preserving the value of existing homeowners' properties. "We're not gonna destroy the value of their homes so that somebody who didn't work very hard can buy a home," he continued. This statement starkly contrasts with his prior pledge to lower mortgage rates and reduce the cost of home ownership. He further explained, "People that own their homes, we're gonna keep them wealthy. We're gonna keep those prices up," he said. "We're not gonna destroy the value of their homes so that somebody who didn't work very hard can buy a home."

A representation of home ownership (Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Tierra Mallorca)

He added, "We're gonna make it easier to buy, we're gonna get interest rates down, but I wanna protect the people that, for the first time in their lives, feel good about themselves. They feel like, you know, that they're wealthy people." Trump made it loud and clear that he does not support housing affordability and that he wants to reassure homeowners that housing values will increase, as reported by People. In an effort to lower housing costs, President Trump had ambitiously unveiled a new plan via social media that would forbid companies from buying single-family houses.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andrew Harnik)

He blamed the Biden administration's policies and excessive inflation for the housing problems that young Americans are currently facing. Trump further pledged to slash housing costs by ordering his delegates to invest $200 billion in mortgage-backed bonds, which he says will lower mortgage rates and reduce the cost of owning a home. He underlined his dedication to reviving the American Dream, saying that these actions are required in light of the harm done by the previous government. On a wider note, the Trump administration is set to start a retirement crisis by allowing future homebuyers to withdraw funds from their 401(k) accounts for a down payment without penalties.

A family moving into their new home. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Lake)

It was presented as a remedy for the housing affordability crisis, but instead is poised as a cataclysmic situation for retirees and the younger generation to tap into their life savings. Although Trump has since retracted support for this idea, saying, “I’m not a huge fan. Other people like it." He added, “One of the reasons I don’t like it is that their 401(k)s are doing so well,” CNBC reported. However, Trump has demonstrated that the housing affordability situation will worsen with his most recent remarks.

More on Market Realist

Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now

Top 10 US Cities With Affordable Accommodation and High Quality of Living

Tiny Home Emerges as Affordable Haven for Retirees Struggling with Rising Costs