Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds

Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.

Not very long ago, the Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged Americans to consume more organic produce to steer clear of the effects of processed foods on their health. It seems like retailers are also taking note of the government's instructions. One such chain of supermarkets is Target, which recently announced that it would be discontinuing breakfast cereals that are made with synthetic colours by the end of May.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks onstage. | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

Artificial color is a major concern for the Health Department under Kennedy Jr and his Make America Healthy Again movement. It seems to be working as consumers are also actively looking to switch to a healthier lifestyle. In response to this shift in consumer sentiment, retailers are adjusting their products. "We know consumers are increasingly prioritising healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," Cara Sylvester, Target's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement as per BBC.

Representative image of customers walking outside a Target store (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

Target isn't the only retail giant making these changes. Walmart, one of the biggest companies in the world, has also announced plans to do away with such artificial dyes and several other ingredients as well by January 2027. Target is just getting started with it, a lot earlier than other retailers. General Mills, which makes Cheerios and Lucky Charms, said the company was going to remove certified artificial dyes from all US cereals by this summer. WK Kellogg, which makes Froot Loops and Rice Krispies, had previously revealed its plans to remove artificial dyes from its cereals by the end of 2027.

People in front of a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The US Health Department’s pressure has forced some big brands to sell healthier versions of their products in the country. For example, last summer, Coca-Cola agreed to use real cane juice in its products sold in the United States. Restricting ultra-processed foods is a point that a good number of Democrats and Republicans seem to agree upon.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a press conference (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

But apart from his popular policies, several US states have sued the Trump administration for altering its vaccine recommendation for children. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new vaccine recommendations will make states spend more to deal with outbreaks instead. It did not recommend vaccinations against the flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis, and RSV.

Representative image of a vaccination | Pexels

The states that have sued the Trump administration include California and Arizona. The Arizona attorney general, Kris Mayes, claimed that Kennedy was politicising the health of children. “The health and safety of children across the country is not a political issue,” she said, before adding, “It is not a culture war talking point.” However, the CDC has called the lawsuit a “publicity stunt dressed up as a lawsuit."

