Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?

Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has significantly slashed vaccinations against diseases.

Surging premiums and prices of medicines under the Trump administration have already hit healthcare hard in America. Now, the Department of Health and Human Services, under guidance from the administration, is revamping the childhood immunization schedule, reducing the number of diseases children are vaccinated against. Schedules for notable vaccines such as polio, MMR, and HPV remain unchanged. However, the flu vaccine will not be given after shared decision-making, prompting concern during a severe flu season.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski)

“The goal of this administration is to basically make vaccines optional, and we’re paying the price,” Paul Offit, an infectious diseases physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a former member of the advisory committee on vaccines for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said. Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has advocated against vaccines, the Trump administration is lowering the recommended number of routine infant vaccines from 17 to 11 with effect immediately. The Guardian reported that experts caution that this shift will reduce access, erode public confidence in vaccines, and promote the spread of infectious illnesses.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Mahoney)

The CDC now recommends only one dosage of the HPV vaccine instead of two. Hepatitis A, RSV, hepatitis B, dengue, and meningococcal strains are among the recently discovered vaccines for high-risk children. Nevertheless, the high-risk category is yet unknown. Rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, and other vaccines are now included in shared clinical decision-making. Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Peter Hotez, denounced these modifications as a way to erode public trust in childhood immunizations, pointing to a long-term objective of restricting access to vaccines by placing strict requirements on manufacturers.

Grandparent with infant ( Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Johnny Cohen)

“Kennedy’s decision will harm and kill children, like all of his anti-vaccination decisions will. Viruses and bacteria that were under control are being set free on our most vulnerable. It may take one or two years for the tragic consequences to become clear, but this is like asking farmers in North Dakota to grow pineapples. It won’t work and can’t end well,” virologist James Alwine stated. Although there may be some significant variations, the updated vaccination schedule has been aligned just like Denmark's model. Offit drew attention to the public's apathy over vaccinations, speculating that the current public health emergency would be made worse by the perceived costs of vaccinations.

Vaccine ( Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Mufid Majnun)

The severity of the current flu season is further demonstrated by the dramatic rise in child mortality caused by the illness. Kennedy's proposal for the flu shot was attacked by Offit for showing a strong anti-vaccine position and ignoring the serious health risks that have been documented. In an effort to bring the US immunization schedule into compliance with these norms, Trump directed Kennedy and the CDC to reevaluate pediatric vaccine recommendations in light of peer country practices.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup)

Experts warn that this ruling puts the US out of compliance with international standards and could lead to lawsuits from parents who are unable to obtain vaccinations. The lack of openness and collaboration with the advisory council on immunizations was criticized by vaccine law expert Dorit Reiss, who predicted that this shift could lead to uncertainty among parents and healthcare professionals and possibly diminish vaccine coverage. “I don’t believe him,” Offit said about Kennedy, before adding, “I think that his goal ultimately is to shake up the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program so he can continue to make himself and his personal injury lawyer friends richer.” Experts now worry about “political pressure on states to remove recommended vaccines from school mandates.”

