Americans could see their grocery bills rise $175 a week if they follow RFK Jr.’s dietary plan

The HHS Secretary urged Americans to consume healthy food, but their prices are the biggest problem.

Americans have been struggling with rising prices of groceries, among other expenses, since the Trump administration took over. But things could get worse as the Health and Human Services (HHS) recently issued dietary guidelines for millions of Americans to follow. The Secretary of the federal body is none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Food-related health conditions like obesity have been a major problem in the country for years, and these guidelines could be seen as a measure to counter that. Following these guidelines is expected to make groceries costlier by $175 every week.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Lower and middle-income households in the country are already strapped for cash, thanks to inflation and the President’s tariff policies. For the government to come out and suggest that people should buy pricier food products in order to cut down on sugar and focus on protein only worsens their financial health.

The HHS, led by RFK Jr, called for a reduction in the consumption of processed food, refined carbohydrates, and petroleum-based food dyes. It urged people to indulge more in healthy fats, whole grains, and protein. According to a report in The New York Post, if followed, these dietary guidelines could increase one’s weekly grocery bill to a whopping $175.

Representative image of an American shopper. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan)

This will be the case for shoppers who are getting their groceries from Whole Foods Market on Amazon. The bill would be around $164 higher if they buy food from a brick-and-mortar store. The report also stated that the HHS was urging people to consume products plentiful in healthy fats, such as butter, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados, and prioritizing “high-quality, nutrient-dense protein foods,” including eggs, poultry, seafood and red meat.

The problem, however, is that the prices of almost all of those items have gone up in recent months. Butter, for example, has become costlier by 58%. ShopRite brand Bowl & Basket 8-ounce salted butter halves are $3.49 each, or about $7 a pound. Salted butter from Whole Foods’ more affordable name-brand, 365, costs $4.29 per pound. Red meat was also mentioned by the RFK Jr led body, which includes beef.

Representative image of packaged of ground beef. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

One doesn’t have to dig a lot to understand how steep the increase has been when it comes to the prices of the meat. Whole Foods has a pound of beef skirt steak at a whopping $19.99. Ground beef by the 365 brand is priced at $7.99 per pound. The prices of chicken, nuts, and seafood have also gone up, as per the Post report. As per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs experienced a 5.2% rise in price from September 2024 to September 2025.

