RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it

His comments have led to several Americans calling him out for not reducing beef prices.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside President Donald Trump (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside President Donald Trump (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

The affordability crisis is building pressure on the Trump administration as it has forced people to cut their grocery lists down to size. The government is clearly having a hard time dealing with frustration among consumers, but that did not stop Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy from making a controversial statement. Kennedy said that those struggling to afford beef should shift to cheaper cuts and liver, as they’re comparatively cheaper. His statement has left Americans divided, as per an International Business Times report.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Some believe that Kennedy was suggesting a practical solution to the beef problem as the administration works to bring prices down. Others believe he was simply plastering over a much bigger problem, and that his statement proved that the Trump administration did not have any plan in place to make beef more affordable. “Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive,” he said in a public address, before adding, “You can buy liver or the cheap cuts.”

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kilito Chan)
Representative image of beef on sale. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kilito Chan)

A discussion on Reddit about the matter saw several people slam Kennedy for his comments. “It’s always pretty dystopian when millionaires are telling the middle class how to afford to eat to survive. Maybe the focus should be on fixing (rather than raiding) the economy? Nah?” one user wrote. “Maybe work on getting your administration to fix the wealth gap in the country instead. I don't like liver, and I don't like this dude,” quipped another.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at a Turning Point Action campaign rally (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

“Ya know why they don’t serve liver burgers in restaurants or McDonald’s, because no one will buy them,” one more user opined. If most people opted to consume cheaper cuts of meat, it would also be detrimental to businesses and farmers, as good cuts bring in a lot of revenue. Kennedy’s comments come after Trump touted at the State of the Union address that prices of beef, along with other proteins, were coming down.

Pexels | Angele J
Representative image of ground beef. (Pexels | Angele J)

Donald Trump’s speech, published by Time Magazine, reads, “And even beef, which was very high, is starting to come down significantly. Just hold on a little while; we’re getting it down. And soon you will see numbers that few people would think were possible to achieve just a short time ago.” Unfortunately, the facts do not reflect the President’s claim. Ground beef cost $6.75 per pound in January, the highest level on record, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

The supply of cattle in the country is also the lowest it has been since 1961. As of January 1, there are only 27.6 million beef cows in the country. The declining supply of supply and increasing demand among U.S. households have led to this situation where the price of beef has been soaring ever since Trump took office.

