Trump hails America's 'roaring economy' — but consumers don't see it the same way

While the president championed his policies, the ground reality tells a woeful tale.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol (Cover image source: Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol (Cover image source: Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool)

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his second term, boasting that “the golden age of America is upon us." He touted his administration's policies, including the tariffs, mass deportation campaign, and tax cuts, and claimed America is back, "bigger, better, richer" than ever before. However, the sentiment on the ground among voters largely differs from the claims, as the nation's lower and middle-income groups continue to struggle with affordability.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee)

Speaking to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber, Trump brought out a list of statistics and policies to prove his administration's success. “My fellow Americans, our nation is back — bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before,” he said, as per NBC News. He championed the tariffs, vowing to keep them going despite the overturning ruling by the Supreme Court. "These powerful, country-saving, peace-protecting tariffs will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes," he said in the presence of the four justices in the chamber. He claimed that the levies, which many economists say are borne by U.S. importers and consumers, will go on to replace income tax in the country.

President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy, and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)
President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool)

He added that his administration was bringing grocery, gas, and prescription drug prices down, despite looming inflation worries. “Our country is winning again. In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it. People are asking me, ‘Please, please, please, Mr. President, we’re winning too much. We can’t take it anymore," Trump said before introducing the men’s Olympic hockey team.

Members of the Team USA Men's Hockey Team, wave to the audience as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
Members of the Team USA Men's Hockey Team, wave to the audience as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

However, on the ground, Americans have expressed in multiple polls and surveys that they are not satisfied with Trump's handling of the economy. A recent CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, shows the president's approval rating dropped from 47% to 36%, overall. Even his key agendas, like the crackdown on illegal immigration, witnessed a lack of support, as 58% respondents said he was going "too far," in a separate Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos joint survey. Trump’s overall approval on the economy dropped by 4 points, in the latest Post poll, and according to the NPR/PBS/Marist Poll, it slipped 3 points from 39% last year to 36% this year.

Voters cast ballots at a polling place | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
Representative image of Voters casting ballots at a polling place (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy grew by 2.2% in 2025, the lowest since 2020, but in line with the expectations after the longest-ever government shutdown, CNN reported. The labor market has also been historically weak, with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller claiming the job data revisions will show that the economy lost jobs in 2025, making it one of the three years since World War II in which the U.S. lost jobs. However, job growth was significantly stronger than expected in January, making Economists believe the job market could be recovering. 

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | LordHenriVoton
Representative image of a shopper gasping at a bill (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by  LordHenriVoton)

Income and wealth inequality have also become a major concern, with wage growth sliding faster than inflation, and the stock market boom making the rich richer. Thus, for the lower- and middle-income Americans, finances are getting tighter, and burdens are growing with many finding it difficult to pay credit card bills, loan instalments, mortgage payments, and healthcare bills, as per CNN.

