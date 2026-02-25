Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'

The Democrats will make affordability a huge campaign issue ahead of the November elections.

US President Donald Trump gave the longest speech in any State Of The Union address in history last night. However, his address was quick to draw backlash, as Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger came down hard on the President with sharp criticism, refuting his comments about America being in a golden age with the ground reality of people struggling to make ends meet for several months. Spanberger secured a double-digit victory in Virginia last November.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee)

She claimed that Democrats across the country were focused on bringing prices down after the President’s policies made several basic items unaffordable for thousands of Americans. “Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability in our nation’s capital and in state capitals and communities across America. In the most innovative and exceptional nation in the history of the world, Americans deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night,” she said as per Associated Press.

President Trump believes America is in a golden age right now. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

While Spanberger only got a fraction of the time that Trump spoke for, she spoke directly to the people of the country, asking if the President truly had delivered on his promises and lived up to expectations. “Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?” she asked.

Us President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The Virginia governor then attacked the President for sending military personnel into cities and making life miserable for citizens and those who aspire to be Americans. She said that Trump “sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities, where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans.” Spanberger also claimed that the President was focused on dividing the nation while making his friends and family richer than they already were.

Representative image of an ICE protestor. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Stephen Maturen)

“This is not what our founders envisioned. Not by a long shot,” she said, “So I’ll ask again: Is the president working for you? We all know the answer is no.” Affordability is the biggest issue that Democrats will try to use to win the November election. Trump’s approval ratings are already down, and it could spell trouble for the Republicans who are hoping to retain control of the House. Democrats also believe that the tide is shifting in their favour.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)

Their confidence has been bolstered by a series of impactful wins in local elections. The most talked about one is Zohran Mamdani’s win to become the Mayor of New York City. Apart from that, in a recent election in Texas, the Democrats flipped a reliably Republican state Senate district. Spanberger’s win in Virginia was also touted as a huge result for the blue party.

