IRS shared the personal data of thousands of American taxpayers with DHS: Report

The DHS asked for this data to figure out who all were in the country illegally, despite their unethical approach.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Americans at their local IRS office for tax assitance (Cover image source: Getty Images | David McNew)
Americans at their local IRS office for tax assitance (Cover image source: Getty Images | David McNew)

The ICE crackdown in Minnesota was bad enough, but it was recently revealed that the IRS had illegally provided taxpayer information to the Department of Homeland Security. It is unclear how long this has been going on, but the matter has only just come to light. The American legal system has a big job on its hands in the coming days, and steps are already being taken. The IRS has been blocked by a judge from sharing information with the DHS.

The U.S. flag flies above the International Revenue Service headquarters building | Getty Images | Photo by J. David Ake
The U.S. flag flies above the International Revenue Service headquarters building | Getty Images | Photo by J. David Ake

A report in the Washington Post states that the DHS had asked for the details of 1.2 million individuals, and the IRS supplied them with 47,000. That number would have gone up had the recent court order not been passed. The taxation department confirmed the Post’s reporting in a court filing on Wednesday. However, it is unclear how long this has been going on.

Representative image of gavel and scales with a US flag (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Simpleimages)
Representative image of gavel and scales with a US flag (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Simpleimages)

Dottie Romo, the tax agency's chief risk and control officer, did not say when the IRS learned of applicants information being leaked to the DHS in her declaration, but that the agency had notified the DHS on January 23 that it would be taking steps to "prevent the disclosure or dissemination, and to ensure appropriate disposal, of any data provided to ICE by IRS based on incomplete or insufficient address information." The problem is that it might already be too late.Representative image of a Minnesota protestor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)

Representative image of a Minnesota protestor. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)

There is a reason why the IRS is scrambling for a response with officials from the Treasury Department, Justice Department, and Department of Homeland Security. This is a clear breach of federal law, which mandates strict protection of taxpayer information, even from the government. For several years, undocumented immigrants have paid taxes with assurances from the federal government that immigration agents would not target them.

A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)
A demonstrator helps carry an American flag as immigrants rights supporters march downtown during a 'March for Dignity (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Mario Tama)

Clearly, that has not been the case, and the consequences might be dire. Those affected by this data leak may be entitled to financial compensation. The government officials involved could face serious civil and criminal penalties. President Donald Trump knows a thing or two about how the IRS maintains personal data, as he recently sued the IRS for $10 million for leaking his personal data.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)

Charles Littlejohn, an IRS contractor, pleaded guilty in 2023 for leaking the tax return details of the President and was sent to prison for five years. This breach involves 47,000 people and has been happening right under Trump’s nose, perhaps even with his full knowledge. Some in the DHS, however, continue to maintain that they are innocent and have not been involved in any wrongdoing.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Wevers
Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Wevers

“Information sharing across agencies is essential to identify who is in our country, including violent criminals, determine what public safety and terror threats may exist so we can neutralize them, scrub these individuals from voter rolls, and identify what public benefits these aliens are using at taxpayer expense,” a spokesperson said. The DHS is cracking down not only on the IRS for the details of immigrants. Recently, details of those receiving SNAP benefits from the government were also said to have been provided to ICE, which may deny thousands of those in need of assistance, only based on their immigrant status.

