Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices

"So, they will always point the finger at the president and say it's his fault and not take the blame," they said.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Rising prices in the absence of salary hikes to match them have pushed America towards an "affordability crisis," even as President Donald Trump claims victory on that front. According to a Marist poll, 70% of respondents said that living expenses are too high for families. More than half of Americans believe their financial circumstances have worsened over the past year and that consumer sentiment has deteriorated by 29% compared to the previous year, CNBC reported. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump labeled the word “affordability” as a “con job by the Democrats,” in a speech in early December. Now, a panel of experts believes that affordability will be a key 'issue' that determines voter sentiments during the 2026 mid-term elections. 

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla) 

Panelists appearing on Fox Business stated that under the Biden administration, there had been a perceived energy subtraction, where baseload energy sources were being shut down and replaced with intermittent, unreliable, and weather-dependent energy sources. This policy, as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted, was seen as harmful, leading to a rise in energy prices. They asked whether blue-state voters will choose change and greater affordability in the upcoming midterm elections. The experts further explained that Trump will be blamed by the Democrats for the energy bills going through the roof.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By FreshSplash
Energy bill (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By FreshSplash)

"I think, no doubt, affordability is going to be the issue for 2026. Electricity prices are not coming down anytime soon. If you're a blue state governor, you have the perfect foil in Donald Trump. And so, in a state like Virginia, where my farm is, you have Abigail Spanberger, who ran on affordability, but she gets to point the finger and say it's Donald Trump's fault. Same with Mickey Sherrill in New Jersey. We have Maura Healey in Massachusetts, where electricity prices, as we saw on that chart, electricity prices are through the roof. So, they will always point the finger at the president and say it's his fault and not take the blame. I think it's deeply important to voters, but they're being lied to by their Democrat governors. Yeah," Daniel Turner, founder of Power the Future, stated.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The experts discussed escalating fees linked to green energy mandates and stated that the focus should shift to state legislators and governors, especially in blue states like Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where much of the electricity cost is driven by these mandates. The Federal Power Act empowers states to regulate electricity, making state lawmakers the primary source of these rising costs. They highlighted New York City's consideration for banning gas stoves, which raised questions about the tipping point for public tolerance regarding such decisions. "We have seen good wage growth under this president. We have seen inflation come down," they said, praising Trump's policies.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Visions)
Energy bills (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Visions)

The experts suggested that increased pressure could drive individuals to relocate from blue states. They further criticized Democratic governors for advocating energy affordability despite a history of policies leading to price hikes.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Scott Olson)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson)

Speaking about the green energy push by Democrats, they said, "Is it really about the environment, or are they just trying to joust with President Trump and not make him seem as effective? I happen to think that at least it is part of the strategy."

