Stock Lending Has Its Rewards and Risks for Investors

Robinhood lets its members loan out their shares to make extra money from their holdings. However, participating in Robinhood’s stock lending program comes with some risks. One is that Robinhood may fail to return the shares it borrowed from you. To minimize that risk, the broker provides cash collateral for its stock loans. Furthermore, Robinhood doesn’t let you choose which stocks to loan out, meaning that once you join the program, any shares in your account could be lent out.