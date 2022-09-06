Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump-and-Dump Claims Add Fuel to the Raging Fire

“Cohen approached [Arnal] about his plan to accumulate shares of BBBY and to assume command of the company’s public float. Cohen convinced Gustavo that their plan would be a mutually beneficial one. With control over a significant portion of the public float, Cohen would essentially act as a price support for the stock while [Arnal] would act in a similar capacity by controlling the sale of shares by insiders. Under this arrangement, defendants would profit handsomely from the rise in price and could coordinate their selling of shares to optimize their returns.”