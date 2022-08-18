Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Investor Ryan Cohen Files to Sell Stake

Jake Freeman is an applied mathematics and economics major at the University of Southern California. He purchased about 6.2 percent of BBBY stock at around $5.50 on July 21. The investment was worth $27 million, and when he sold all of his shares on Aug. 16, Freeman made $110 million. For over four years, the college student was an intern for Volaris Capital Management, an investment firm based in New Jersey. Now it seems Cohen might be next to sell his shares.