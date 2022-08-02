Tennessee’s Month-Long Grocery Tax Holiday Begins — What's Exempt?

In June, inflation reached 9.1 percent, which is the highest it has been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As inflation rips through the U.S., apart from the federal government, state governments are trying to help their residents. While many state governments have been directly giving inflation relief checks, others are giving tax rebates or have opted for sales tax holidays. Tennessee is going for tax-free food. When does it begin and who benefits?