Certain States Are Offering Relief Packages for Small Businesses

The White House put out a report in April that states that Americans are launching new businesses more than ever before. U.S. citizens applied to start 5.4 million new businesses in 2021, which is 20 percent more than any previous year in history. The report also states that 2021 had the highest rate of small business job creation of any year ever, with businesses with less than 50 workers created 1.9 million jobs in the first three quarters of that year.