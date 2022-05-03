One-for-One Business Model Companies: Pros and Cons, Explained

Ironically, Toms Shoes, which pioneered the one-for-one business, has evolved its giving program. In 2021, the company launched its “evolved Giving Model” under which it did away with the one-for-one business model. Instead, the company said that it would give away a third of its profits for “grassroots good.” Toms Shoes said, “Through cash grants and deep partnership with community organizations, we are already seeing incredible results in communities.”