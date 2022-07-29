Tally Pays Off Credit Card Debt, But Does It Harm Your Credit Score?

Now, because Tally paid off your credit card balances (or satisfied your monthly payment depending on the plan you chose) and opened a new line of credit to do this, it may report the new line to the major credit bureaus. Instead of showing up as a heavily used credit card, it will appear as a line of credit. Whereas using Tally shouldn’t impact your credit score if you pay on time, it can if your Tally account becomes delinquent.