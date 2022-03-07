Debt Consolidation Can Be Useful If Debt Is Overwhelming — Pros and Cons

Just make sure that you have a good credit score so that you're eligible for these types of cards and that you get a good APR rate after the free interest period expires. Usually, having a credit score of 690 or higher will give you adequate interest rates, and you’ll be accepted for these credit cards. It’s also important to remember the credit card’s limit. If you use a card to consolidate your debt, it may not be useful to fill it up to the limit. Having a credit card balance that is 30 percent or more of what the limit is can hurt your credit score.