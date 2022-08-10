Connecticut's Child Tax Rebate Check: Who Gets It and When
Connecticut is among the states giving stimulus checks in 2022 to help residents cope with inflation. The CT child tax rebate check gives low-income households payments of up to $750. Can you still apply for the Connecticut child tax rebate? When can you expect the check?
Households are struggling with strained budgets, as the cost of everything, from food to gas, has skyrocketed. Whereas there have been requests for fourth and fifth stimulus checks from the federal government, there's little hope of Washington approving such payments anytime soon.
The Connecticut child tax rebate checks, explained
The state has set aside $125 million for its child tax rebate program, and will fund the program with its budget surplus of $4.3 billion. The program will pay parents $250 per child, and households can claim up to three kids. As a result, a family may receive up to $750 on the CT child tax rebate program.
The payment is one-off. There were proposals for recurring payments, and some Connecticut legislators even proposed giving checks for $300 to $600. However, a recurring $600 check would cost the state about $300 million per year, and there were doubts about whether the state could afford that.
Who's eligible for the CT child tax rebate check?
You need be a Connecticut resident to apply for the child relief check, and your must have claimed at least one child in your 2021 federal income tax return. There are also income requirements: if you’re single, your income shouldn’t be more than $100,000, and if you’re the head of the household, your income shouldn’t exceed $160,000. For a couple filing jointly, your combined income shouldn’t exceed $200,000. Those with higher income may still apply, but they may receive reduced rebate checks.
How to apply for Connecticut’s 2022 child tax rebate check
The deadline to apply for the Connecticut child tax rebate check for 2022 has passed. Applications opened on June 1 and closed on July 31. More than 70 percent of eligible households applied for the relief by the deadline.
The state is considering various options for the unclaimed child tax rebate funds, such as opening a second phase of the application period or sending checks directly to eligible households. Another option would allowing people to claim the tax rebate when filing their 2022 state tax return.
When to expect the CT child tax rebate check
The state is expected to begin sending out the rebate checks in Aug. 2022. It may take some time before the money hits everyone’s accounts.
More than a dozen other states are offering some form of financial relief to residents. Some have scheduled their distributions to begin in August, while others plan to start issuing checks in September, October, or November. Hawaii and Florida are giving stimulus checks in Aug. 2022, and California will start sending its inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 in October.