Connecticut's Child Tax Rebate Check: Who Gets It and When

You need be a Connecticut resident to apply for the child relief check, and your must have claimed at least one child in your 2021 federal income tax return. There are also income requirements: if you’re single, your income shouldn’t be more than $100,000, and if you’re the head of the household, your income shouldn’t exceed $160,000. For a couple filing jointly, your combined income shouldn’t exceed $200,000. Those with higher income may still apply, but they may receive reduced rebate checks.