Mailing in Your Federal Tax Return? Here’s Where It Should Go

To help you determine where your return needs to be mailed, you can refer to the page "Where to File Tax Returns - Addresses Listed by Return Type" on the IRS website, which will direct you to the correct mailing address. Once on the page, you’ll need to choose what number your return begins with before being directed to the page containing the mailing address you’ll need to use.

If you aren't able to find the mailing address for the type of form you have, you should contact the IRS directly since you don't want to mail your tax forms to the wrong location.