What's the Best Time to Buy an Apple Watch? All the Details

The September event was touted as the iPhone 14 event, but with the unveiling of three Apple Watch models, the timepiece is definitely at the fore of tech enthusiasts' minds. The Ultra is the most durable and capable smart watch Apple has offered yet, with a longer battery life than ever before, but the price tag is a fairly steep, starting at $799.

The Series 8 watch makes significant upgrades to the Series 7's capability with the same durability and battery life, but it will only set you back $399.