Priority Pass Lounges Can Be Crowded, Might Not Be Worth Membership Fees

The crowds in these lounges vary daily, so a lounge may be packed with people one day, and then completely empty the next day. The main factor that will determine if a Priority Pass lounge is crowded is the specific time, day, and location. If it’s during peak hours such as the morning and afternoon, there's a greater chance a lounge could be crowded. However, if it’s during the evening or you’re waiting for a flight overnight in the airport, you may be able to enjoy more of an empty space.