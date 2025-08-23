ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it

Chumlee wanted to try out the game even though he knew that it was already shot.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Chumlee and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Chumlee and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Among "Pawn Stars" cast members, Chumlee sometimes gets good deals and also spots fakes thanks to his fascination with games and action figures. But this also tends to get him in a tight spot when he ends up committing blunders in excitement. Apart from overpaying for items without consulting an expert, he has even damaged shop property. Something like that happened after Rick Harrison purchased an arcade game that was popular during the mid-1900s. Chumlee wanted to try it out and completely destroyed it in the process.

via GIPHY

 

A seller had stepped in with his 1957 bowling alley arcade game, which was a smaller version of an actual alley. The guest claimed that back in the days, such a game was worth $1,200. The item looked to be in decent shape from the outside, but all of the wiring was shot on the inside.

The guest said that it had been turned on 40 years ago, which was not ideal. Retro arcade games have a big collectors market, but nobody wants to buy a game that doesn’t work. Fixing it up would cost the shop around a couple of thousand dollars, as far as Harrison was concerned. However, he believed that if he could keep the expenses at bay and restore it within $3,000, a profit could be made.

Screenshot showing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the game. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This meant that the guest’s asking price of $6,000 was never going to be matched. Instead, Harrison offered him $1,000 for the game. This was too low compared to what the seller had asked for, but he was happy to let it go at that amount of money. He said that he had purchased it for $50, and so, he still made a pretty big profit on it.

Harrison might have been happy to have closed the deal at $1,000, but his hopes of getting the game repaired within an additional $2,000 were literally smashed by Chumlee. After the deal was sealed, the game was kept in a room that looked like a huge warehouse. Chumlee sneaked up to the game and picked up one of the balls.

Screenshot showing the damage done by Chumlee. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the damage done by Chumlee. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The game had not been plugged in for four decades, and the wiring inside had collected a lot of dust. If the game were in a bar, the tar from cigarette smoke may have also accumulated inside.

Chumlee still went ahead to try his hand at arcade bowling. However, instead of throwing the ball down the lane, he launched it straight at the machine. It shattered the game with a loud noise into several pieces, and the perpetrator silently left the room with a look of guilt on his face.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison regrets calling expert, pays $4,500 over asking price for rare book

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
After a tough pitch and some criticism, Sheets Laundry Club founders Chris Videau and Chris Campbell managed to bag a deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
It was a witty answer, but the respondents of the survey didn't think that way.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
Chumlee wanted to try out the game even though he knew that it was already shot.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
The entrepreneur instead wanted to make a deal with guest shark Sir Richard Branson and some others.
13 hours ago
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
PRICE IS RIGHT
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
Every aspiring contestant needs to be a citizen of the United States of America.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
"Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," the guest said after learning the real value of the folk art.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"Disgusting. Used to be a family-friendly show. Cancel Family Feud," a viewer criticized on X.
1 day ago
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
COSTCO
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
He explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.
2 days ago
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
WALMART
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
With active investigations now underway, it has been discovered that the products have been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia.
3 days ago
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
5 days ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
7 days ago