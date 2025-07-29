ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect

The card had a manufactuting defect but that is what made it so valuable.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Chumlee and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Chumlee and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Collectibles are a popular item on "Pawn Stars," and Pokémon cards have a lot of takers. However, that did not impress Rick Harrison enough to make him shell out a significant amount on them. But in another episode, Chumlee spent a lot of money to buy a single Pokémon card. It had not even turned out the way it was supposed to. It had a serious manufacturing defect, but surprisingly, that’s what made it so valuable. In the end, the pawn shop employee shelled out a pretty penny to acquire it.

via GIPHY

 

The anime series has become massively popular over the years, with fans of all ages going crazy for the original show, games, and trading cards. Pokémon trading cards have been around for a long time, and thanks to their popularity, the rarest ones today can bring in a lot of money. One such card came to the shop, and it was called an ‘error card.’ The reason why that is the case is simple: there was an error in its manufacturing.

Pokémon cards usually have both sides printed. One side would have the picture of the Pokémon, and the other side would show its stats. On this particular card, both the contents of the front and back were printed on one side, overlapping one another. The card looked like a mess, but one could still figure out what should have been on the other side of it. Such error cards are extremely rare, which is why they’re so valuable.

Screenshot showing the Pokémon card. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the Pokémon card. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The card was of the ghost-type Pokémon Gastly, one of the beings from the original series. The guest said that he had purchased it from another collector and wanted $4,000 for it. Chumlee knew that such cards were worth a lot of money, but wanted to have an expert come in and take a look for authentication and valuation purposes.

Screenshot showing the expert checking the card out. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert checking the card out. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

In came a man named Matt Quinn, Senior Grading Finalizer at CGC Trading Cards. “Yeah, you’ve got to be careful with some of these cards,” he said. Chumlee seemed to have a pretty good idea about trading cards, but a second opinion in such matters is always helpful. The expert took out a magnifying instrument and looked closely at the card to make sure that it wasn’t a fake. Once all the doubts were cleared, it was time to place a value on it.

The guest wanted $4,000, but Quinn revealed that it was worth $3,000. “I think that is a little bit conservative, but I respect your opinion,” the guest said. “His opinion is the one I have to live with,” Chumlee said. Once everything was verified, it was time for negotiations. The two bargained a bit and settled at $2,500. “I’m walking home with some cash, so I definitely played this card right,” the guest said after the transaction.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million

Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect
The card had a manufactuting defect but that is what made it so valuable.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price
He didn't believe he'd make any money on them and offered a ridiculously low price.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule
The contestant still managed to be in the lead after quickly learning from her mistake.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting
The guest was surprised to learn that it was by one of the top artist's of the time.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round
Despite the loss, the player called making it to the show a dream come true for her.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joked about an entire city since he had no idea that it existed
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joked about an entire city since he had no idea that it existed
The host also poked fun at the contestant who answered for now knowing where the city was.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an 'iconic' surfboard but even $65,000 offer wasn't enough to seal the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an 'iconic' surfboard but even $65,000 offer wasn't enough to seal the deal
The guest ran a hard bargain, but the item was iconic enough to be worth that much money.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wearing 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt wins a car in a different game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing 'I wanna play Plinko' t-shirt wins a car in a different game
While the player, James, didn't get to play his dream game, he aced the one he got to play.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer
The best part was that a lot of those hilarious answers did appear on the board.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turns down historic letter signed by JFK — all over just $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turns down historic letter signed by JFK — all over just $1,500
He got an expert to inspect the letter as it was too good to be true that it had landed in his shop.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'
The guest said that she often wore some of the jewels that were worth several thousands.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down $200,000 offer from Mark Cuban, later builds million-dollar business
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down $200,000 offer from Mark Cuban, later builds million-dollar business
Mark Cuban described his business model as horrible, but still made an offer.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's sculpture is a 'headache' for expert who says it may be worth $4 million
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's sculpture is a 'headache' for expert who says it may be worth $4 million
The expert had no idea whether the item was real without a test that could only be done in the US.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $11,000 for 'creepy' artifact but things don't go his way
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $11,000 for 'creepy' artifact but things don't go his way
Harrison could have had a unique item in his store but his stubbornness cost him big time.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
3 days ago