ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.

Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known for playing hardball with sellers to get vintage items at low prices, so that he can make a handsome profit. But at times when he finds something really fascinating or promising, the pawn shop owner doesn't back off from splurging. Martin Luther King Jr. is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in US history. One of his most popular moments was when he delivered a speech in 1967 condemning his country’s involvement in the war in Vietnam. When a copy of that speech, signed by the orator himself, showed up on “Pawn Stars,” Rick Harrison was more than intrigued.

via GIPHY

 

The guest, a collector of items related to the Vietnam War, had a good idea about the item he owned, but Harrison was never going to deal before being absolutely sure. The guest had said that a similar item had been sold earlier for $11,000 and believed that the value of what he possessed was $12,500. However, that is not the amount he wanted from the pawn shop owner.

Harrison knew that anything signed by Dr. King was worth a lot of money as they’re exceedingly rare. The guest also said that it took him more than a decade to find an authentic, signed piece of a document. What he found was the holy grail. The pawn shop owner believed that the signature was authentic, but he needed a second opinion just to be absolutely sure of what he was going to spend a lot of money on.

Screenshot showing the signed pamphlet. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the signed pamphlet. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

In came a man named Steve, who was an expert in such items. “I’m pretty sure it’s real, I just want to make sure it’s real,” Harrison said. There was no question over the authenticity of the document. The questions were about the signature. The expert pulled out a magnifying device, which he attached to the camera of his tablet. The first thing he checked for was the type of pen that was used for the signature.

“Well, the first thing I do want to look at under magnification is for a nice oxidized aged ballpoint pen,” he said. After looking at it for a while, the expert came to the conclusion that the type of ink and its age checked out. The next job was to compare the signature with others that Dr. King had done. Handwriting analysis often busts a lot of fakes, so it’s no wonder that the expert resorted to this method.

Screenshot showing the expert examining the signature. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the signature. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Thankfully, the signature was not faked and was absolutely authentic. Harrison then asked Steve what he thought the document was worth, and the expert said $12,000. “Told you,” the guest said upon hearing this. He knew the pawn shop owner was never going to pay that amount of money, as he needed to make some money off it. Therefore, the guest asked for $10,000.

Harrison tried negotiating, but he was met with a man who would not budge from what he was asking for. Ultimately, the 60-year-old agreed to the guest’s price and a deal was struck. Even at $10,000, this was a great purchase for the store, which could later sell for a lot more.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison goes beyond the $1 million mark to buy a historical document

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
2 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'
The contestant made some poor choices when it came to picking his letters for the puzzle.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
The guest did not know much about the item, including something about a pin behind it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
Several winning contestants shared their experiences under a post on Reddit.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
5 days ago