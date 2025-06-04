ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln

Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when he saw one of the Holy Grails of American history.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison and the guest looking at the item (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison and the guest looking at the item (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison may seem stingy, but he doesn't shy away from crossing into six figures when an item linked to American presidents turns up on "Pawn Stars." Several pieces of American History have appeared on Harrison's Pawn Shop, but few come close to an Abraham Lincoln Signed Parlor Card. When the rare item landed on Harrison's doorstep, he could barely believe his eyes. It was so important for him to have it that he forked up $100,000 for it.

Screenshot showing the Parlor Card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the Parlor Card (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, the owner of the card, Greg, shared that he collects Lincoln memorabilia, and he bought the parlor card at an estate sale more than a decade ago. He explained that the parlor card featured a Lincoln signature under the portrait of the former president that appears on the penny. "I've only heard stories of these existing," Harrison exclaimed as he looked at the card. He then went on to explain that parlor cards rose to popularity at a time when photographs were considered high-tech. "It became really popular to get like the President or maybe a famous writer or something and people would them at their parlor in a glass case and it showed they were sophisticated," Harrison added.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the owner (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the owner (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Greg added that the portrait was done by legendary photojournalist Mathew Brady, which made it an even rarer find. "I guess I'm still in shock that you brought this in here. I didn't know that it existed in private hands," Harrison exclaimed before asking the owner for the price of the item. Greg confidently told Harrison that he wanted $100,000 for the piece, and for the first time, the pawn shop boss agreed that what the guest asked for was a fair price.

However, to make sure it was the real deal, Harrison called in his expert, Stuart Lutz, to check out the card. "I'm just in shock. Here is like the Holy Grail," Harrison told Lutz as he walked in. The expert noted that the Lincoln parlor card could be special for two reasons. One was that the picture was taken by Matthew Brady, who was the most famous American photographer at the time, and the second was that the portrait was later used to create the image of Lincoln on the penny.

Screenshot showing the expert alongside the owner of the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert alongside the owner of the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After cross-referencing the signature with other authentic documents, Lutz confirmed that it was the real deal. Coming to the appraisal, he said, "In a high-end retail gallery setting, you probably put a price of $150,000. It's worth even more, probably." He went on to add that for a collector of presidential items, having a signed photograph of Abraham Lincoln is the ultimate thing. "It's a great piece of American history. It's the top of the collecting pyramid," Lutz added.

Once the expert left, Harrison got down to negotiating. However, after hearing the appraisal, Greg tweaked his asking price to $120,000. "I'll make this really really simple for you. I'll give you a hundred grand, I won't go a penny more," Harrison said in response. After a little back and forth, Greg accepted, and they made a deal.

 

"Wow! This thing is nice," Harrison exclaimed in the end as he got one of the Holy Grails of American history.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the hood ornament was created by renowned artist Harriet Frishmuth.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the player's performance and what they described as a lucky win.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when he saw one of the Holy Grails of American history.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
This was the first time that Harrison had come across an IndyCar on sale.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
The item turned out to be worth 10 times more than what the guest expected its value to be.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
Cuban was against a royalty deal offered by his fellow Sharks, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
The collection of 11 national championship rings was from the UConn Women's Basketball dynasty.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans alleged that the show is using increasingly difficult puzzles in the Bonus Rounds.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
The guest had endured a lot of criticism for buying the prints at even such a low price.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
Things got intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.
3 days ago
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
NEWS
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
A popular name has come up in every conversation about White's successor.
4 days ago
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
NEWS
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
Lori Greiner wasn't happy at all as Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova snubbed her for a deal.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the issue with Seacrest not reminding the players of one crucial element.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
When Rick Harrison's side kick bought King Booker's boots, he had to make sure it was the real deal.
5 days ago
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Turns out the Hollywood star is quite the fan of former U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.
5 days ago
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Harrison bagged one of Jabbar's personal items and a chance to go to a Lakers game with him
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
Recently, the Bonus Round of the show has featured many old phrases that led to heartbreaking losses.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
The appraiser took the guest's breath away as she was expecting to get much less for it.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
The show got close to hitting the record of the longest Bonus Round losing streak.
7 days ago