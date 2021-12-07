Is Ethereum Competitor Zilliqa a Good Long-Term Investment?

Zilliqa addresses traditional blockchain shortcomings around efficiency and speed with its use of shard technology. Therefore, Zilliqa looks well-positioned to benefit from the rise of DeFi and NFT products and the shift to the metaverse.

Zilliqa recently hired former Intel and Yahoo engineer Ben Livshits as its CEO. Livshits worked at Brave Software, the maker of Brave browser and the owner of Basic Attention Token. Manchester City soccer player Ruben Dias has endorsed Zilliqa crypto and thinks that it could be a great investment.