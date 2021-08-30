Will XOS Stock Recover, and Is It a Good Long-Term Investment?

XOS has a 6,000-unit backlog of optional and contracted orders. Xos vehicles are based on the company's modular X-Platform, which comes in medium-duty (Class 5–6) and heavy-duty (Class 7–8). Since 2018, the company has had trucks on the road. The Xos fleet-as-a-service offering helps small- and mid-size fleets purchase electric trucks as well.

Xos plans to deliver 116 EVs in 2021, more than 2,000 in 2022, and over 20,000 in 2024. The company’s customers include UPS and Loomis. Among Xos's most recent business highlights is a deal to supply 120 zero-emission, medium-duty EVs to 35 separate FedEx Ground operators across five states. Xos expects that the SPAC transaction will completely finance its business until it turns free-cash-flow-positive, which it anticipates in 2024.